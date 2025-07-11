GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

CHARITY BOOK SALE
An Africana and collectibles book sale will be held in the Walmer Library hall on July 22 and 23, from 9am to 3pm on both days, in aid of the Children’s Feeding Trust.
An extensive selection of Africana and collectible books will be available at reasonable prices.
All proceeds will go to the nonprofit, which feeds many underprivileged children.
TOY FAIR
The Craft, Hobbies and Toy Fair will take place on August 2, from 8.30am to 1pm, at the Walmer Town Hall.
There will be loads of craft stalls, dolls, bears and a collectible model car display.
Also enjoy tea, coffee and lovely goodies to eat, including delicious pies, jams, pickles and sauces.
Entrance is free and the chosen charity is Save-a-Pet.
Inquiries: Jennifer Endemann, 082-397-8383
BOOT SALE
The Forest Hill community will host a boot sale at Clover Crescent (open ground at Elizabeth Donkin Hospital) this Sunday and again on July 20, from 7am to 12.30pm.
Inquiries: Ian, 081-468-5077
CRAFT MARKET
The Linton Grange Library craft market is on July 31, from 9am to 3pm, and again the next day from 9am to 1pm.
Inquiries: Zelda Viljoen, 072-466-0555
TRIVIA FUNDRAISER
Join in on the fun of a music trivia night fundraiser for Kemia Pillay to represent the Port Elizabeth Primary Schools Soccer Association in Dinokeng.
This will be held at Eddie Macs@VP in South End on Friday, at 6.30pm for 7pm.
Tickets cost R100 per person for tables of six to eight people.
There will be a cash bar and limited menu available on the night, as well as plenty of prizes to be won.
Bookings: Rehana Pillay, 079-892-8605
CHRISTMAS IN JULY
The Let’s Thrift Again Christmas in July Market takes place at the Walmer Town Hall on Sunday July 27, from 9am to 1pm.
Expect bric-a-brac, preloved clothing, food stalls, arts and crafts, plants and various other stalls.
Entrance is free.
Inquiries: Debbie, 082-227-7073
MARDI GRAS
On Saturday, July 26, Bloomingdale’s Lifestyle Village in Walmer will be transformed into a festive and fun atmosphere for the whole family to enjoy.
Entrance is free.
Come and experience the wonders of the Mardi Gras Carnival from 11am until late, with plenty of live entertainment, a dedicated children’s zone, food stalls and a craft market.
CAKE AND SIP
Are you ready for the biggest cake and sip event yet?
Bring your friends, enjoy a drink and have fun decorating a cake with guidance from expert instructors.
No baking, no cleaning, just decorating fun!
Your ticket price includes 2½ hours of decorating fun as well as a welcome drink, snacks and pizza.
Each guest will receive a 12cm two-layer vanilla cake to decorate and take home.
All tools required to decorate a cake will be supplied.
Strictly no under 18s allowed.
The event will take place at The Taste Room in Walmer on Saturday August 2, from 3-5.30pm.
To book, click here.
- To be featured in the weekly events guide, email your event details to diary@arena.africa
The Herald
GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay
Image: SUPPLIED
CHARITY BOOK SALE
An Africana and collectibles book sale will be held in the Walmer Library hall on July 22 and 23, from 9am to 3pm on both days, in aid of the Children’s Feeding Trust.
An extensive selection of Africana and collectible books will be available at reasonable prices.
All proceeds will go to the nonprofit, which feeds many underprivileged children.
TOY FAIR
The Craft, Hobbies and Toy Fair will take place on August 2, from 8.30am to 1pm, at the Walmer Town Hall.
There will be loads of craft stalls, dolls, bears and a collectible model car display.
Also enjoy tea, coffee and lovely goodies to eat, including delicious pies, jams, pickles and sauces.
Entrance is free and the chosen charity is Save-a-Pet.
Inquiries: Jennifer Endemann, 082-397-8383
BOOT SALE
The Forest Hill community will host a boot sale at Clover Crescent (open ground at Elizabeth Donkin Hospital) this Sunday and again on July 20, from 7am to 12.30pm.
Inquiries: Ian, 081-468-5077
CRAFT MARKET
The Linton Grange Library craft market is on July 31, from 9am to 3pm, and again the next day from 9am to 1pm.
Inquiries: Zelda Viljoen, 072-466-0555
TRIVIA FUNDRAISER
Join in on the fun of a music trivia night fundraiser for Kemia Pillay to represent the Port Elizabeth Primary Schools Soccer Association in Dinokeng.
This will be held at Eddie Macs@VP in South End on Friday, at 6.30pm for 7pm.
Tickets cost R100 per person for tables of six to eight people.
There will be a cash bar and limited menu available on the night, as well as plenty of prizes to be won.
Bookings: Rehana Pillay, 079-892-8605
CHRISTMAS IN JULY
The Let’s Thrift Again Christmas in July Market takes place at the Walmer Town Hall on Sunday July 27, from 9am to 1pm.
Expect bric-a-brac, preloved clothing, food stalls, arts and crafts, plants and various other stalls.
Entrance is free.
Inquiries: Debbie, 082-227-7073
MARDI GRAS
On Saturday, July 26, Bloomingdale’s Lifestyle Village in Walmer will be transformed into a festive and fun atmosphere for the whole family to enjoy.
Entrance is free.
Come and experience the wonders of the Mardi Gras Carnival from 11am until late, with plenty of live entertainment, a dedicated children’s zone, food stalls and a craft market.
CAKE AND SIP
Are you ready for the biggest cake and sip event yet?
Bring your friends, enjoy a drink and have fun decorating a cake with guidance from expert instructors.
No baking, no cleaning, just decorating fun!
Your ticket price includes 2½ hours of decorating fun as well as a welcome drink, snacks and pizza.
Each guest will receive a 12cm two-layer vanilla cake to decorate and take home.
All tools required to decorate a cake will be supplied.
Strictly no under 18s allowed.
The event will take place at The Taste Room in Walmer on Saturday August 2, from 3-5.30pm.
To book, click here.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Lifestyle
Leisure
Leisure