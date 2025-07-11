Leisure

GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

By Herald Reporter - 11 July 2025
Have fun learning how to decorate a cake with guidance from expert instructors
CHARITY BOOK SALE

An Africana and collectibles book sale will be held in the Walmer Library hall on July 22 and 23, from 9am to 3pm on both days, in aid of the Children’s Feeding Trust.

An extensive selection of Africana and collectible books will be available at reasonable prices.

All proceeds will go to the nonprofit, which feeds many underprivileged children.

TOY FAIR

The Craft, Hobbies and Toy Fair will take place on August 2, from 8.30am to 1pm, at the Walmer Town Hall.

There will be loads of craft stalls, dolls, bears and a collectible model car display.

Also enjoy tea, coffee and lovely goodies to eat, including delicious pies, jams, pickles and sauces.

Entrance is free and the chosen charity is Save-a-Pet.

Inquiries: Jennifer Endemann, 082-397-8383

BOOT SALE

The Forest Hill community will host a boot sale at Clover Crescent (open ground at Elizabeth Donkin Hospital) this Sunday and again on July 20, from 7am to 12.30pm.

Inquiries: Ian, 081-468-5077

CRAFT MARKET

The Linton Grange Library craft market is on July 31, from 9am to 3pm, and again the next day from 9am to 1pm.

Inquiries: Zelda Viljoen, 072-466-0555

TRIVIA FUNDRAISER

Join in on the fun of a music trivia night fundraiser for Kemia Pillay to represent the Port Elizabeth Primary Schools Soccer Association in Dinokeng.

This will be held at Eddie Macs@VP in South End on Friday, at 6.30pm for 7pm.

Tickets cost R100 per person for tables of six to eight people.

There will be a cash bar and limited menu available on the night, as well as plenty of prizes to be won.

Bookings: Rehana Pillay, 079-892-8605 

CHRISTMAS IN JULY

The Let’s Thrift Again Christmas in July Market takes place at the Walmer Town Hall on Sunday July 27, from 9am to 1pm.

Expect bric-a-brac, preloved clothing, food stalls, arts and crafts, plants and various other stalls.

Entrance is free.

Inquiries: Debbie, 082-227-7073

MARDI GRAS

On Saturday, July 26, Bloomingdale’s Lifestyle Village in Walmer will be transformed into a festive and fun atmosphere for the whole family to enjoy.

Entrance is free.

Come and experience the wonders of the Mardi Gras Carnival from 11am until late, with plenty of live entertainment, a dedicated children’s zone, food stalls and a craft market.

CAKE AND SIP

Are you ready for the biggest cake and sip event yet?

Bring your friends, enjoy a drink and have fun decorating a cake with guidance from expert instructors.

No baking, no cleaning, just decorating fun!

Your ticket price includes 2½ hours of decorating fun as well as a welcome drink, snacks and pizza.

Each guest will receive a 12cm two-layer vanilla cake to decorate and take home.

All tools required to decorate a cake will be supplied.

Strictly no under 18s allowed.

The event will take place at The Taste Room in Walmer on Saturday August 2, from 3-5.30pm.

To book, click here.

 

  • To be featured in the weekly events guide, email your event details to diary@arena.africa

