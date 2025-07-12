GARDEN ROUTE | The Hippo cure for Garden Route Outeniqua rust

It’s a known fact that living on the Garden Route for any length of time can cause a condition called Outeniqua rust, a colloquial term for what is a lazy and or super-relaxed attitude.
It’s said that one interpretation of the George number plate CAW is an acronym for “call and wait”, referring to any kind of service in this area which doesn’t happen at breakneck speed.
This deadly Outeniqua rust disease is apparently brought on by being so entranced by the Outeniqua mountains and the beauty of this area that you slow right down without even realising it.
And along with this newfound bliss and lethargy, motivation and productivity go right out the window.
I didn’t know I was almost unconscious, that I needed a visit to a proper self-respecting city, until I recently visited Cape Town and discovered that I was actually still alive and kicking though the insidious rust had clearly rendered me just short of comatose.
I have lived on the Garden Route for about 10 years now and have only made flying visits to the Cape area, not the centre of town though.
A trip to Cape Town’s Hippo Boutique hotel right in the heart of the city was just what the doctor prescribed for my rust malaise.
Nothing rural about this location I am happy to say, no cows on the pavement like we get in Knysna, and no guinea fowl sounds, definitely no troops of marauding monkeys trying to break into the kitchen.
We arrived in the later afternoon, in time to just drop our bags and then hit the pavement before dark.
Almost immediately I could feel lifeblood coursing into me rather like an intravenous drip I would think.
Hippo is located in Park Road around the corner from Kloof and Long Street, in the centre of town near the trendy suburbs of Gardens.
There are people, lots of them, out and about, from dog-walkers to tourists and everywhere I look there is something happening.
Even the sight of the dustbin truck is exciting because we don’t always see one where we come from.
And joy to the world, there are buses regularly checking into central town headed for the respective suburbs. I had completely forgotten that such a magnificent service exists in a real city.
I am like a kid in a toy shop because there are stores everywhere and they are open even though it is now after 6pm and getting dark.
Hippo couldn’t be more perfectly located from shops and eateries ... just around the corner is a dedicated Woolies Food which stays open until late, there is more than one supermarket to choose from and hallelujah, one stays open 24-7 — even if you aren’t going to shop at 4am, it’s the principle that counts.
There are lots of restaurants and bars to choose from and there’s even dim sum in Kloof Street.
There’s a fancy ice-cream shop and Wine Concepts, at Lifestyle on Kloof shopping centre, which does a walk-in tasting of bespoke South African wines.
There are nightclubs like Tiger’s Milk. Bottom line is there are so many choices.
Hippo Boutique Hotel pulls a clever move for breakfast. There are so many options in town and people like exploring, so the hotel gives guests breakfast vouchers for Therapy which is located at the entrance or for the Egghead Diner down the road.
The voucher was more than generous and both places offered a change from the predictable breakfast suspects.
I had a breakfast burger at Therapy and it was memorable while Mark had the full-Monty which came with surprising extras like a generous mushroom sauce.
When it comes to things to do in the centre of Cape Town, there are a myriad of choices.
Take a stroll through The Company’s Garden which is a large public park situated in the Cape Town CBD — the main commercial district.
It is the oldest garden in SA, and a national heritage site which was originally created in the 1650s by the region’s first European settlers who also grew fresh produce here to replenish ships rounding the Cape.
It’s just lovely to see people peacefully taking their lunch breaks on benches in the gardens.
Don’t get too friendly with the squirrels because one actually ran up my leg.
The South African Museum, founded in 1825 and situated in the historic Company’s Gardens, is not boring.
It offers a vast historical collection ranging from fossils to ancient insects and historical tools. They have an impressive section dedicated to Charles Darwin.
No visit to the centre of Cape Town would be complete without a stroll around Bo-Kaap, which is a vibrant and historic neighbourhood known for its brightly coloured houses and cobblestone streets.
It was formerly known as the Malay Quarter and is considered the historical centre of Cape Malay culture in the city.
The area is famous for its distinctive architecture and rich cultural heritage, attracting tourists and locals alike.
I find a Turkish shop and am in my element because they have the real McCoy products like tea.
The Cape Town V&A Waterfront is also nearby and it’s just one of those things people always do when they visit this city.
There are art galleries in town and if you have your own transport, it’s well worth going to Constantia Glen or one of the wine farms in Constantia. You could spend days happily exploring the Cape Town area.
Quite apart from the joy of being at the heartbeat of the city, staying at The Hippo Boutique Hotel is a treat because this place goes over and beyond when it comes to making guests feel welcome.
The décor and vibe here is fresh, funky and fab. For starters, all the rooms have views, giant windows, of Table Mountain or Signal Hill or the bustling city street.
At night I am so enthralled with city lights that I don’t even want to put the blinds down.
Maybe it was living in Hong Kong for so long, but I get a complete buzz from looking at night lights in the city.
It reminds me I am alive, surrounded by other humans. Knocks spots off stargazing in the Klein Karoo.
We get treated to one of the apartment suites and from the moment you walk in, it’s a wow.
Our suite has a Mini theme, so pictures and ornaments depict the iconic car.
Wallpaper is back in fashion and so the checked walls of the apartment and the polka dots in the bathroom give the space panache.
I suffer from some sort of obsessive compulsive counting-thing so I have lots of things to tally.
It would be impossible to not fall in love with the kitchen space. Just for starters there is an air-fryer that puts mine to shame because it’s one of the latest models with two compartments.
Then there’s the red kettle plump and shiny and an induction stove top — a contemporary way of cooking that uses electromagnetism to heat cookware and don’t ask me why or how it works because it doesn’t seem to get hot, but it does cook.
Of course, there is a red Smeg toaster happily parked next to a red bread-bin and ooh la la, there are two fridges in the same colour, all very sexy.
The coffee station is just about as sophisticated as they get these days and the newfangled appliance (very expensive) requires a degree to drive it.
I may have gone without my morning brew, but Mark knows where to insert the pods and what buttons to push to get a really good coffee.
It goes without saying that if you choose to eat in, this is a perfectly easy self-catering unit with cutlery, crockery and every appliance I can think of.
The hotel features spacious en suite standard and deluxe rooms plus five double-volume executive apartments — of which three, being fully fitted-out like our one, provides a self-catering option.
Of course, all rooms have the mod-cons like tea and coffee stations, minibars and huge flat-screen tellies.
For added convenience and security the hotel provides ground-floor and basement-level parking and a lift servicing all four floors.
I take the lift for the hell of it because it reminds me of another life long ago.
There’s a swimming pool and 24-hour reception desk to organise anything from airport transfers to in-room spa treatments.
The four-star Hippo belongs to Cape Country Routes (CCR), which is a leading group of owner-operated and managed accommodation and activity establishments — more than 20 privately owned hotels, lodges and guest houses — located on the scenic and historic routes in the Western and Eastern Cape.
They are all carefully selected for their character, charm and romance, they offer top-notch accommodation and activity options to suit every taste and budget.
I am glad CCR introduced me to Hippo Boutique Hotel. When I feel that Outeniqua rust might be growing over me again, I will sprint back to this very spot!
GARDEN ROUTE | The Hippo cure for Garden Route Outeniqua rust
Heartbeat of the city just the tonic on Cape Town visit
