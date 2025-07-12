How to warm up this winter with a whisky

As the crisp bite of winter lingers in the air and fireplaces crackle back to life, Whisky Week, which runs until Monday, arrives at the perfect moment to toast the season.
And this year, Angostura Bitters is bringing the heat — not with flames, but with flavour.
Whether you’re curled up at home with a good book or hosting a fireside soirée, there’s something undeniably magical about a well-crafted whisky cocktail in winter.
It’s a time to indulge in bold spirits, slow sips, and sensory warmth.
The legendary bitters brand known for it's over 200-year history and iconic oversized label, is celebrating the occasion by encouraging both cocktail enthusiasts and casual drinkers to rethink the whisky ritual — one dash at a time.
Traditionally, whisky has been a purist's spirit — enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or maybe in a classic cocktail like the Old Fashioned or Manhattan.
But Angostura is shaking things up.
By adding bitters to the mix, drinkers can transform their usual pour into an elevated experience that balances spice, sweetness, and complexity.
The Angostura range — including Aromatic, Orange, and Cocoa Bitters — is perfectly suited to whisky’s rich character.
Each variant offers a unique complement to different whisky profiles, whether smoky, sweet, or spicy.
Angostura Aromatic Bitters, known for its signature blend of herbs and spices, is an original classic that adds depth, spice, and warmth — ideal for bold bourbon or rye-based cocktails.
Angostura Orange Bitters bursts with bright, zesty citrus and floral undertones, and lifts the heaviness of darker spirits and makes for a stunning twist on highballs or Manhattans.
Angostura Cocoa Bitters is rich and chocolatey with nutty undertones. This variant adds a layer of indulgence to your whisky — think Espresso Martinis, hot toddies, or dessert-style nightcaps.
To mark the weeklong celebration, Angostura is rolling out a series of signature whisky cocktail recipes designed for winter comfort. These aren’t just your average drinks — they’re meant to feel like a warm embrace after a long day.
From classic Old Fashionds to spiced whisky sours and even bold dessert-style drinks, a few dashes of Angostura go a long way in enhancing the natural richness of your whisky.
