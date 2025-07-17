When it comes to the Good Life Show, many might assume it’s always fun to have a drink or two, but not all are looking for an alcoholic buzz. Embracing an alcohol-free approach to a good time, we take a look at a mocktail you can look forward to at this year’s show.
RECIPE | Going sober? Here’s a mocktail that’s all the buzz
Image: Supplied
When it comes to the Good Life Show, many might assume it’s always fun to have a drink or two, but not all are looking for an alcoholic buzz. Embracing an alcohol-free approach to a good time, we take a look at a mocktail you can look forward to at this year’s show.
KAROO MOSS
Ingredients:
Method:
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Motoring