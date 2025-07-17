Leisure

RECIPE | Going sober? Here’s a mocktail that’s all the buzz

By Staff Writer - 17 July 2025
Prickly pear and mint mocktail.
Image: Supplied

When it comes to the Good Life Show, many might assume it’s always fun to have a drink or two, but not all are looking for an alcoholic buzz. Embracing an alcohol-free approach to a good time, we take a look at a mocktail you can look forward to at this year’s show.

KAROO MOSS

Ingredients:

  • 1 Tbsp sugar
  • 8 to 10 mint leaves
  • 1 lime wedge
  • 2 Tbsp (30ml) Okushal Prickly Pear & Mint
  • Tonic water

Method:

  1. Add sugar, mint, lime and ice to a cocktail shaker. Shake vigorously for 30 to 45 seconds or until the mint has bruised and crushed through the sugar.
  2. Pour into a serving glass and serve topped with tonic water, garnished with edible flowers and ice.
