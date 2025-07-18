Leisure

NMB GIG GUIDE

By Herald Reporter - 18 July 2025
Catch Andrea Fortuin in ‘I’m Every Woman’ at the Boardwalk ICC on Saturday August 9
EVERY WOMAN: Catch Andrea Fortuin in ‘I’m Every Woman’ at the Boardwalk ICC on Saturday August 9
Image: FACEBOOK

MUSICAL HIGHLIGHT

The chamber music highlight in the Port Elizabeth Music Society’s 2025 concert series is fast approaching.

On Sunday July 27, at 3pm, the Take Four Piano Quartet will perform at the Nelson Mandela University south campus auditorium. 

Tickets are available at the door for non-members at R95 for adults, R80 for pensioners, R40 for students and R35 for pupils.

Inquiries: Dr Erika Bothma-Troskie, 082-308-4494, or Theresa Cunliffe during office hours, 041-504-2250.

MARKETS

The Linton Grange Library craft market will be held on July 31, from 9am to 3pm, and the next day from 9am to 1pm.

Inquiries: Zelda Viljoen, 072-466-0555

The Craft, Hobbies and Toy Fair will take place on August 2, from 8.30am to 1pm, at the Walmer Town Hall.

There will be loads of craft stalls, dolls, bears and a collectible model car display.

Also enjoy tea, coffee and lovely goodies to eat, including delicious pies, jams, pickles and sauces.

Entrance is free and the chosen charity is Save-a-Pet.

Inquiries: Jennifer Endemann, 082-397-8383

U3A PE

If you are you looking for a stimulating morning out, then come and join the U3A PE meeting on Tuesday July 29 at 9.45am. 

The speakers are Jeru and Juan from Animals in Wonderland.

They have been doing animal education since 2004 and feel it is vital for people to be taught a love for nature.

They will cover a variety of different animals, including birds and reptiles, their diets and habitats.

The meeting will be held at the Eastern Province Child & Youth Care Centre (entrance in Conyngham Road, Glendinningvale).

Inquiries: Lynda, 041-364-3038 or 082-421-3967

MARDI GRAS

On Saturday July 26, Bloomingdale’s Lifestyle Village in Walmer will be transformed into a festive and fun atmosphere for the whole family to enjoy.

Entrance is free.

Come and experience the wonders of the Mardi Gras Carnival from 11am until late.

There will be live entertainment, a dedicated children’s zone, food stalls and a craft market.

POWERHOUSE PERFORMANCE

Prepare to be blown away by powerhouse performances from Andrea Fortuin, Karin Kortjé, and Jade Engelbrecht — three celebrated SA artists who embody the resilience and brilliance of womanhood — in I’m Every Woman.

Adding even more soul to the evening will be the phenomenal Fagrie Isaacs, whose velvety vocals and magnetic stage presence will complement the night’s performances.

Isaacs brings a unique and respectful tribute to accomplished female artists, while in proud support of women’s empowerment.

Expect an unforgettable night featuring the timeless hits of legendary stars — from Whitney Houston to Beyoncé, Mariah Carey to Lady Gaga, and many others.

Every performance is a reminder of the barriers broken, the battles won, and the beauty of women’s voices that have echoed through generations.

The show will be held at the Boardwalk International Convention Centre at 8pm on Saturday August 9.

Tickets are available online via Webtickets. 

 

  • To be featured in the weekly events guide, email your event details to diary@arena.africa
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

BREAKING: Trump's LEWD Birthday Letter To Jeffrey Epstein EXPOSED
BARACK OBAMA on What It Takes to Raise Boys and How Michelle Made Parenting ...

Most Read