NMB GIG GUIDE

MUSICAL HIGHLIGHT
The chamber music highlight in the Port Elizabeth Music Society’s 2025 concert series is fast approaching.
On Sunday July 27, at 3pm, the Take Four Piano Quartet will perform at the Nelson Mandela University south campus auditorium.
Tickets are available at the door for non-members at R95 for adults, R80 for pensioners, R40 for students and R35 for pupils.
Inquiries: Dr Erika Bothma-Troskie, 082-308-4494, or Theresa Cunliffe during office hours, 041-504-2250.
MARKETS
The Linton Grange Library craft market will be held on July 31, from 9am to 3pm, and the next day from 9am to 1pm.
Inquiries: Zelda Viljoen, 072-466-0555
The Craft, Hobbies and Toy Fair will take place on August 2, from 8.30am to 1pm, at the Walmer Town Hall.
There will be loads of craft stalls, dolls, bears and a collectible model car display.
Also enjoy tea, coffee and lovely goodies to eat, including delicious pies, jams, pickles and sauces.
Entrance is free and the chosen charity is Save-a-Pet.
Inquiries: Jennifer Endemann, 082-397-8383
U3A PE
If you are you looking for a stimulating morning out, then come and join the U3A PE meeting on Tuesday July 29 at 9.45am.
The speakers are Jeru and Juan from Animals in Wonderland.
They have been doing animal education since 2004 and feel it is vital for people to be taught a love for nature.
They will cover a variety of different animals, including birds and reptiles, their diets and habitats.
The meeting will be held at the Eastern Province Child & Youth Care Centre (entrance in Conyngham Road, Glendinningvale).
Inquiries: Lynda, 041-364-3038 or 082-421-3967
MARDI GRAS
On Saturday July 26, Bloomingdale’s Lifestyle Village in Walmer will be transformed into a festive and fun atmosphere for the whole family to enjoy.
Entrance is free.
Come and experience the wonders of the Mardi Gras Carnival from 11am until late.
There will be live entertainment, a dedicated children’s zone, food stalls and a craft market.
POWERHOUSE PERFORMANCE
Prepare to be blown away by powerhouse performances from Andrea Fortuin, Karin Kortjé, and Jade Engelbrecht — three celebrated SA artists who embody the resilience and brilliance of womanhood — in I’m Every Woman.
Adding even more soul to the evening will be the phenomenal Fagrie Isaacs, whose velvety vocals and magnetic stage presence will complement the night’s performances.
Isaacs brings a unique and respectful tribute to accomplished female artists, while in proud support of women’s empowerment.
Expect an unforgettable night featuring the timeless hits of legendary stars — from Whitney Houston to Beyoncé, Mariah Carey to Lady Gaga, and many others.
Every performance is a reminder of the barriers broken, the battles won, and the beauty of women’s voices that have echoed through generations.
The show will be held at the Boardwalk International Convention Centre at 8pm on Saturday August 9.
Tickets are available online via Webtickets.
NMB GIG GUIDE
