A VINE TIME | Cavalli Estate’s luxury focus echoed in the journey of its wine cellar
Where much of the Western Cape’s wine tourism offering is centred on centuries of history and heritage, Cavalli Estate in Stellenbosch is a pure 21st century creation designed to showcase excellence in contemporary SA wine, art, design, and cutting-edge sustainable architecture.
Within the Stellenbosch golden triangle of superior wine terroir, in the foothills of the Helderberg, Cavalli set out from the start in 2008 to create a world-class lifestyle destination — incorporating newly-planted vineyards and a state-of-the-art cellar, an equally state-of-the-art equestrian training centre, restaurant, art gallery, luxury boutique and venue for weddings and functions...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.