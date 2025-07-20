GARDEN ROUTE | A wedge of bodyboarding paradise in Plett
From junior bodyboarders to the granny groms, everyone had a blast
It rained and was bitterly cold on one of the days of the Plett Wedge Classic Surfing and Bodyboarding 2025 competition, but even lousy weather couldn’t dampen spirits on this beach.
One of the competitors told me, as he was peeling off his wetsuit, that it was warmer in the water and I believe him...
