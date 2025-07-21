How a spoonful of whisky can ease winter's aches and pains

3. LEMON
When added to a hot toddy, lemon juice packs a punch with much-needed vitamin C, which is essential for supporting the immune system. Vitamin C can help reduce the severity and duration of cold symptoms by boosting the production of white blood cells which fight infections.
Patel said the citric acid in lemon can also help to break down mucus, easing congestion and promoting clearer airways. Lemon is rich in antioxidants which protect the body from oxidative stress and inflammation. Its tangy flavour adds a refreshing contrast to the drink, making it beneficial and enjoyable to consume.
“While honey adds sweetness and soothes coughs and throats, fresh lemon juice provides vitamin C to relieve sore throats, and staying hydrated with plenty of fluids is crucial during illnesses. Consider adding ginger for its anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting properties, mint for respiratory benefits and a pinch of cayenne pepper for potential decongestive effects,” said Patel.
4. SPICES AND AROMATICS
Optional spices such cinnamon, cloves or ginger in a hot toddy bring more than only flavour as they are known for their potential health benefits. Cinnamon and cloves are packed with antioxidants and have natural anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties that may support immune health. Ginger, often used to alleviate nausea and improve digestion, can add a subtle spiciness that complements the other ingredients. Together, the spices may help reduce inflammation, boost circulation and provide additional comfort during illness or cold weather.
5. WARMTH AND STEAM
The warmth of a hot toddy offers therapeutic benefits, addressing stress and respiratory and sinus discomfort. Inhaling the steam from the drink can help to loosen mucus and clear nasal passages, providing temporary relief from congestion. Warm liquids can also promote circulation, which may help to relieve cold-induced chills and muscle tension.
Not sure if you've got what it takes to mix your own hot toddy at home?
Graham Ewert, senior portfolio Manager at Cask 88, said: “For an authentic and smooth flavour that complements the other ingredients beautifully, we recommend using a good quality Scotch whisky in your hot toddy. Whether you choose a single malt or a blended variety, the richness of a carefully crafted Scotch can elevate the drink to new heights.”
How a spoonful of whisky can ease winter's aches and pains
Image: 123RF/melis
The chilly winter weather can be divisive, with some seeing it as a burden and others treating it as Christmas in July. While there is always something to celebrate, it is best to avoid getting ill during the colder months.
While many might have their own trusted remedies for the colds and flus that dominate the season, a dram of your finest Scotch whisky with honey, lemon and spices is everything you need for a good night’s sleep or to help you relax.
The experts at Cask 88 collaborated with British National Health Service doctor Hana Patel to reveal the surprising health benefits of enjoying a hot toddy and tips on how to make one at home.
1. WHISKY
A hot toddy is traditionally drunk as a nightcap before retiring for the night, specially in wet or cold weather, or to relieve the symptoms of a cold or flu. In How to Drink, Victoria Moore described the ingredients as “the vitamin C for health, the honey to soothe, the alcohol to numb”.
The whisky in a hot toddy contains ellagic acid, a powerful antioxidant that may help combat free radicals and protect the body from oxidative stress. In moderation, the small amount of alcohol in whisky can also promote relaxation, reduce stress levels and foster a sense of calm.
Patel said: “Whisky has high levels of polyphenols, which are plant-based antioxidants linked with lowering your risk of heart disease. The warm drink soothes the throat, providing comfort and promoting relaxation. Whisky, specially when combined with honey and lemon, offers soothing properties that relieve sore throat discomfort and reduce coughing.
“Whisky's alcohol content promotes relaxation and may aid sleep. There are health benefits from drinking whisky, though alcohol is a personal choice and I would remind people of recommendations regarding max units of alcohol per week for men and women.”
2. HONEY
The honey in a hot toddy offers several potential health benefits that can provide comfort during cold weather or when feeling run down. Its natural antimicrobial properties help combat bacteria and may aid in soothing a sore throat.
Rich in antioxidants, honey also supports the immune system, contributing to overall health. It has anti-inflammatory effects which can help reduce minor swelling and discomfort in the throat and nasal passages. The natural sweetness of honey can make the hot toddy more palatable and provide a gentle energy boost, particularly when feeling under the weather or fatigued.
Image: Supplied
3. LEMON
When added to a hot toddy, lemon juice packs a punch with much-needed vitamin C, which is essential for supporting the immune system. Vitamin C can help reduce the severity and duration of cold symptoms by boosting the production of white blood cells which fight infections.
Patel said the citric acid in lemon can also help to break down mucus, easing congestion and promoting clearer airways. Lemon is rich in antioxidants which protect the body from oxidative stress and inflammation. Its tangy flavour adds a refreshing contrast to the drink, making it beneficial and enjoyable to consume.
“While honey adds sweetness and soothes coughs and throats, fresh lemon juice provides vitamin C to relieve sore throats, and staying hydrated with plenty of fluids is crucial during illnesses. Consider adding ginger for its anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting properties, mint for respiratory benefits and a pinch of cayenne pepper for potential decongestive effects,” said Patel.
4. SPICES AND AROMATICS
Optional spices such cinnamon, cloves or ginger in a hot toddy bring more than only flavour as they are known for their potential health benefits. Cinnamon and cloves are packed with antioxidants and have natural anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties that may support immune health. Ginger, often used to alleviate nausea and improve digestion, can add a subtle spiciness that complements the other ingredients. Together, the spices may help reduce inflammation, boost circulation and provide additional comfort during illness or cold weather.
5. WARMTH AND STEAM
The warmth of a hot toddy offers therapeutic benefits, addressing stress and respiratory and sinus discomfort. Inhaling the steam from the drink can help to loosen mucus and clear nasal passages, providing temporary relief from congestion. Warm liquids can also promote circulation, which may help to relieve cold-induced chills and muscle tension.
Not sure if you've got what it takes to mix your own hot toddy at home?
Graham Ewert, senior portfolio Manager at Cask 88, said: “For an authentic and smooth flavour that complements the other ingredients beautifully, we recommend using a good quality Scotch whisky in your hot toddy. Whether you choose a single malt or a blended variety, the richness of a carefully crafted Scotch can elevate the drink to new heights.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure