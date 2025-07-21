The Miss South Africa organisation has announced the postponement of the pageant to a later date in 2025.
This is to ensure greater alignment with international and other global events.
“The organisation, through its affiliated companies, aims to broaden the reach and impact of the pageant and its contestants,” spokesperson Kenneth Makhanya said.
“The pillars of the organisation will be expanded to include entrepreneurship, job creation, cultural awareness and social cohesion.”
The Miss SA pageant typically takes place in August. Entries for the 2025 pageant opened on April 2 and closed on April 11. Concerns have been raised about the prolonged announcement of the top 30 contestants.
“The organisers of the Miss South Africa contest are making good progress with the preparations for the contest, which will be a huge success,” the organisation said.
The postponement comes after Miss SA CEO Stephanie Weil stepped down from her role earlier this month. Creative director Werner Wessels also resigned earlier this year. In May, the organisation pulled out of the Miss Supranational international competition.
Miss South Africa 2025 postponed due to global events
Organisers want to 'expand pillars' and 'broaden reach and impact'
