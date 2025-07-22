American singer-songwriter and musician nominee and two-time Grammy Award-winning jazz vocalist Gregory Porter is coming back to South Africa.
Showtime Management and Griza Enterprise are set to host the jazz artist's Love is King SA 2025 tour in November.
“For me, music has always been about coming with a humble and honest expression about love and life. South Africa, I'm humbled by your exuberant radiant love,” Gregory said on X while touring the country in 2023.
“Two years later, I return with another tour — a continued celebration of the incredible people of this nation.”
Here's what you need to know:
WHEN AND WHERE
The Love is King SA 2025 Tour begins at GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World, Cape Town on November 12, followed by DP World Wanderers Cricket Stadium on November 15 and closing at Durban’s International Convention Centre on November 19. Concerts begin at 8pm.
HOW MUCH WILL IT COST?
CAPE TOWN: NOVEMBER 12, GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World
Ticket prices: R800, R900, R1,000, R1,250, R1,500
JOHANNESBURG: NOVEMBER 15: DP World Wanderers
Ticket prices: R800, R1,000, R1,250, R1,500, R1,750, R2,000
DURBAN: NOVEMBER 19 Durban International Convention Centre
R700, R800 R900, R1,000, R1,250, R1,500
WHAT TIME DO THE SHOWS START?
ALL SHOWS BEGIN AT 8pm
Grand West, Cape Town & Durban ICC: Doors open - 7pm
Wanderers, Johannesburg: Doors open - 6:30pm
Tickets on sale at 9am on Thursday July 24 at www.showtime.co.za or www.ticketmaster.co.za
All you need to know about Gregory Porter's ' Love is King SA' tour
The jazz icon is back for more entertainment
