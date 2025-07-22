From Diana Ross to Rihanna, many artists have been on stage and in music videos that made jaws drop as they performed in the rain.
While getting soaked has seen them etched in the memory of many fans, going viral in the water has been the stuff of South Africa's Tyla and recently pop sensation Dua Lipa.
Her recent performance in Liverpool for the Radical Optimism tour left fans in awe of how flawless she looked, particularly her makeup and hair.
Beauty and wellness booking app Fresha spoke to top hairstylist Louise Davies at Rubies & Co on how to achieve sweat-proof, humidity resistant hair, like Dua.
“Start with the right prep,” says Davies. “Most hair has natural texture — embrace it. Don’t fight frizz. Work with your hair, not against it.”
How to get Dua Lipa’s rainproof hair
Whether singing in the rain or taking a surprise dip, here are expert tips to help you slay in bad weather
Image: dualipaentertainment/Instagram
From Diana Ross to Rihanna, many artists have been on stage and in music videos that made jaws drop as they performed in the rain.
While getting soaked has seen them etched in the memory of many fans, going viral in the water has been the stuff of South Africa's Tyla and recently pop sensation Dua Lipa.
Her recent performance in Liverpool for the Radical Optimism tour left fans in awe of how flawless she looked, particularly her makeup and hair.
Beauty and wellness booking app Fresha spoke to top hairstylist Louise Davies at Rubies & Co on how to achieve sweat-proof, humidity resistant hair, like Dua.
“Start with the right prep,” says Davies. “Most hair has natural texture — embrace it. Don’t fight frizz. Work with your hair, not against it.”
Davies also notes that a side parting can add an element of modernity. A great leave-in conditioner or an intense treatment would be essential to help your natural hair move while also adding hydration. She shares the importance of finishing touches to keep your look intact in heat, humidity or rain for those visiting or living in extreme weather areas:
seal with shine: finish with a lightweight oil or shine spray;
use humidity blockers: oils, serums or sprays designed to repel moisture are key;
blow-dry smarter: dry in smaller sections using the right tools and temperature; and
go hands-off: avoid touching your hair too much in hot weather.
Davies also suggests anyone following these tips should use the right accessories for a quick fix in unpredictable weather conditions: “I would recommend snag-free ties such as spiral bands or silk scrunchies. Sweat-proof headbands to keep moisture off the hairline. If you don’t want to keep your hair down, then opt for an up-do style, such as loose buns, high ponytails or braids — they not only look great but help keep hair in place.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure