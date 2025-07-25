NMB GIG GUIDE

MARKETS:
The Linton Grange Library craft market will be held on Thursday July 31, from 9am to 3pm, and again the next day from 9am to 1pm.
Inquiries: Zelda Viljoen, 072-466-0555
Calling all collectors, treasure hunters and those looking for unique items — visit the Re-Seconds Market at the Londt Park Sports Club in Fernglen on Sunday, from 9am to 2pm.
Find your favourite stalls selling thrift clothing, toys, Tupperware, jewellery, pet treats, hair accessories, home décor and more.
There will also be vintage items on sale, as well as plenty of food and great coffee.
This is a lovely outing for the whole family.
Public entrance is free.
Inquiries: 083-588-5823 or theresecondsmarket@gmail.com
BOOK SALES:
The Linton Grange Library book sale will be on Saturday August 30, from 8am to noon.
Inquiries: Zelda Viljoen, 072-466-0555
The Children’s Feeding Trust will hold a R5 book sale on the lawn outside Walmer Town Hall on Saturday August 2, from 8.30am to 1pm.
There is a huge selection of fiction, non-fiction and children’s books available. All books cost R5 each.
The income supports feeding many hungry children at crèches and preschools on a daily basis.
Inquiries: Margie, 073-2533-746
CALLIGRAPHY
The East Cape Calligraphers will be working with Weaver script at their monthly meeting on Saturday at 1pm, in the Westering Methodist Youth Lounge in Papenkuil Street.
Visitors are welcome to join for a nominal fee of R30, which includes refreshments.
Inquiries: Debbie, 084-56-23130
TRIVIA FUNDRAISER:
Join in the fun of a trivia music night fundraiser in aid of Jerusalem Ministries on Friday at 6.30pm at Eddie Macs@VP in South End.
Tickets cost R100 per person or R720 for tables of eight, and R800 for tables of 10.
There is a cash bar and limited menu available, as well as prizes and a raffle.
Bookings: Jenny, 069-771-6005
MUSICAL CELEBRATION:
Leef Jou Lied is back — and it’s bigger, bolder, and more breathtaking than ever.
Head to the Hoogland Dutch Reformed Church at 6.30pm on Friday August 15 for a citywide musical celebration that will lift your spirit and stir your soul.
After the phenomenal success of the debut event in November 2024 (featuring the dazzling Zanne Stapelberg), legendary tenor Jannie Moolman will be this year’s extraordinary star guest.
Gracing the stage alongside Moolman will be the vibrant voices of Cantando at Algoa, Hemiola Kamerkoor, and the dynamic In Praise Ensemble.
These acclaimed local choirs will join forces with a majestic 40-piece symphony orchestra, conducted by the brilliant Dr Leonard Heydenrych, creating a soundscape as grand as the occasion itself.
Heart-stopping classical masterpieces, music from well-known musicals, electrifying choral power and goosebump-inducing singalongs can be expected — all culminating in a musical experience that promises to resonate long after the final note fades.
Inquiries: Hanlie Young, 084-580-3436
NMB GIG GUIDE
