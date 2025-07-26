Leisure

Art as a space of slow time, personal truths

Contemplative works of Bev de Lange and nomThunzi Mashalaba transform material into meaning, gesture into meditation

By Kathryn Kimberley - 26 July 2025

In a world increasingly defined by speed, surface and spectacle, the quiet, contemplative work of artists Bev de Lange and nomThunzi Mashalaba reminds us of the power of art to return us to ourselves.

In their distinct yet overlapping practices, both artists delve deeply into the personal and philosophical, transforming material into meaning and gesture into meditation...

