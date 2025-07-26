Art as a space of slow time, personal truths
Contemplative works of Bev de Lange and nomThunzi Mashalaba transform material into meaning, gesture into meditation
In a world increasingly defined by speed, surface and spectacle, the quiet, contemplative work of artists Bev de Lange and nomThunzi Mashalaba reminds us of the power of art to return us to ourselves.
In their distinct yet overlapping practices, both artists delve deeply into the personal and philosophical, transforming material into meaning and gesture into meditation...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.