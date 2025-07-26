GARDEN ROUTE | More than 150 farms make Stellenbosch the wine tourism centre of SA
Wine, wine and more wine could well be the reason to base yourself in the centre of Stellenbosch and then head off to the surrounding farms.
There are 150-plus wine farms in the region to choose from...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.