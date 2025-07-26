GARDEN ROUTE | Oudtshoorn’s hills to come alive with the sounds of music

It’s that time of the year again to head for Oudtshoorn, situated on the edge of the Garden Route, to soak up some classical music and cultural offerings at the Klein Karoo Klassique (KKK).
This festival of classical music, art, books, food and wine is being presented for the 16th time in Oudtshoorn, from Friday August 8 to Sunday the 10th, in the town’s civic centre.
The organisers say a more diverse and exciting menu than ever is in store for 2025, and just a glance at the programme confirms this.
A highlight will be listening to 65 choristers from the Voces Cordis Choir as they take to the KKK stage for the first time.
Maestro Richard Cock and the Cape Town Festival Orchestra are returning for a Klassique Gala Concert (August 9) and they will be joined on stage by the ever-popular Charl du Plessis Trio and rising opera star Nonhlanhla Yende.
The programme includes Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata, opera arias by Mozart and other classics by Vivaldi and Bach.
Yende, a mezzo-soprano making waves on SA’s music scene, will perform some of the most popular opera arias to round off this memorable concert.
Zorada Temmingh is regarded as one of SA’s foremost improvisers on the organ, performing works by popular organ composers such as Johann Pachelbel and Léon Boëllmann, along with her own compositions and improvisations on church hymns.
She will be playing on August 9.
For Alive String Quartet in Concert on August 8 you will find Petrus de Beer (violin), Renée van der Westhuizen (violin), Emile de Roubaix (viola) and Anjulie de Vos-Nock (cello) blending classical and contemporary music with engaging storytelling and compelling narration.
Beloved classics by composers such as Vivaldi, Haydn, Beethoven and Piazzolla are included, alongside modern hits infused with a classical touch by The Beatles, Coldplay and more.
Then there’s a highlight when 65 choristers from the Voces Cordis choir will take centre stage.
The production will be conducted by award-winning choir director Andre van der Merwe on August 10.
They will be presenting sacred choral works by composers such as Andrey Makor and Jacob Handl, contemporary pieces by Laura Jēkabsone and Jacob Collier, a Latvian folk song, and Didn’t My Lord Deliver Daniel by Mia Makaroff.
The choir will also share their interpretation of the beloved Afrikaans piece, Voshaarnooi.
Choral music enthusiasts can expect an absolute feast, Van der Merwe says.
“Klein Karoo Klassique not only unites the town of Oudtshoorn but also creates a vibrant platform for classical music to be expressed in many forms — whether through voice, piano, organ or strings.
“It celebrates the richness and diversity of the genre in a way that’s both accessible and inspiring.
“We’re honoured to be part of this long-standing celebration of classical music.
“Many of our singers have known each other — and me — since their teenage years.
“They come with deep musical roots, having sung in world-class children’s choirs and competed internationally from a young age.
“This shared history, combined with the depth that comes from lived experience, brings a special maturity and emotional nuance to our music-making,” he said.
Van der Merwe is the musical director of the Stellenbosch University Choir (since 2003) and has just returned from the Interkultur European Choir Games and Grand Prix of Nations 2025 competition in Aarhus, Denmark, where they won three gold medals — so it’s quite something having him on the Garden Route.
He describes working with choral music as incredibly rewarding, because it allows him to witness how music touches everyone involved, from the audience and the singers to the composer and lyricist.
“Each person experiences a piece differently, and as a conductor, I get a front-row seat to that emotional connection.
“Choral music is truly a team effort — every voice, every part plays a unique and essential role in bringing the music to life.
“It’s a powerful reminder of how individual contributions come together to create something far greater than the sum of its parts.”
The idea for Voces Cordis came about as a merging of musicians who love music.
“Many of those who came to audition were familiar faces — former members of the Pro Cantu Youth Choir, Stellenberg Girls’ Choir and the Stellenbosch University Choir.
“It felt like a natural reunion of voices who had journeyed together before, now ready to create something new. This alone inspires our team,” he said.
The Little Maestros concert series also returns (August 8 and 9 at 12.30pm) and this time the young audiences will learn more about the harp from harpist Jana van der Walt and Magdalene Minnaar (violin and presenter).
This concert, specially designed for the youngest listeners, offers a relaxed environment where little ears can explore music by Mozart, Bach and other beloved classical composers.
Each day of the festival begins with a Breakfast Concert at 8am, where classical music is combined with a delicious menu.
These concerts are free to attend and will be presented in the Banqueting Hall.
Music discussions will follow selected recitals, hosted by Du Plessis.
René Scribante has curated a visual arts exhibition under the theme Sacred Pulse, inviting viewers into a sensory dialogue in which sound becomes image and movement transforms into form.
Works from both established and emerging artists from the Klein Karoo and greater Southern Cape will be included.
A walkabout through the artworks will take place on August 8, at 5pm, in the Banqueting Hall.
The Oudtshoorn ReWOLusie invites everyone to join them in knitting and crocheting to make a difference in the community.
Oudtshoorn’s very own coffee master, Johan Breunissen, will present an exploration of coffee in Africa on August 9, at 8am, in Afrika-koffie vs Afrika-droëwors.
RJ Tours will host a Historiese Wandeltoer (historical walking tour) daily at 8am and De Rustica Olive Estate will offer various opportunities for festivalgoers to taste their award-winning olive oil.
A limited number of Klassique Packages are available, providing an opportunity for festivalgoers to attend all nine recitals at a saving of more than 20%.
Tickets can be purchased online, or at any Checkers, Shoprite, Usave, or the KKNK office.
Tickets will also be on sale at the door before recitals.
Head for the website to see which accommodation establishments have partnered with the KKK to offer specials.
The Klassique Festival Restaurant serves delicious breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, with other delicacies available throughout the day.
A selection of wines and LeLude MCC will also be served.
Klein Karoo Klassique is presented by the KKNK, made possible by the Rupert Music Foundation and the ATKV, with support from Le Lude and the Oudtshoorn Municipality.
For more information, visit klassique.co.za or contact the KKNK office via email at info@kunste.org.za or call 044-203-8600, or send a WhatsApp to 065-285-2337.
GARDEN ROUTE | Oudtshoorn’s hills to come alive with the sounds of music
Klein Karoo Klassique returns with more exciting and diverse menu than ever
It’s that time of the year again to head for Oudtshoorn, situated on the edge of the Garden Route, to soak up some classical music and cultural offerings at the Klein Karoo Klassique (KKK).
This festival of classical music, art, books, food and wine is being presented for the 16th time in Oudtshoorn, from Friday August 8 to Sunday the 10th, in the town’s civic centre.
The organisers say a more diverse and exciting menu than ever is in store for 2025, and just a glance at the programme confirms this.
A highlight will be listening to 65 choristers from the Voces Cordis Choir as they take to the KKK stage for the first time.
Maestro Richard Cock and the Cape Town Festival Orchestra are returning for a Klassique Gala Concert (August 9) and they will be joined on stage by the ever-popular Charl du Plessis Trio and rising opera star Nonhlanhla Yende.
The programme includes Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata, opera arias by Mozart and other classics by Vivaldi and Bach.
Yende, a mezzo-soprano making waves on SA’s music scene, will perform some of the most popular opera arias to round off this memorable concert.
Zorada Temmingh is regarded as one of SA’s foremost improvisers on the organ, performing works by popular organ composers such as Johann Pachelbel and Léon Boëllmann, along with her own compositions and improvisations on church hymns.
She will be playing on August 9.
For Alive String Quartet in Concert on August 8 you will find Petrus de Beer (violin), Renée van der Westhuizen (violin), Emile de Roubaix (viola) and Anjulie de Vos-Nock (cello) blending classical and contemporary music with engaging storytelling and compelling narration.
Beloved classics by composers such as Vivaldi, Haydn, Beethoven and Piazzolla are included, alongside modern hits infused with a classical touch by The Beatles, Coldplay and more.
Then there’s a highlight when 65 choristers from the Voces Cordis choir will take centre stage.
The production will be conducted by award-winning choir director Andre van der Merwe on August 10.
They will be presenting sacred choral works by composers such as Andrey Makor and Jacob Handl, contemporary pieces by Laura Jēkabsone and Jacob Collier, a Latvian folk song, and Didn’t My Lord Deliver Daniel by Mia Makaroff.
The choir will also share their interpretation of the beloved Afrikaans piece, Voshaarnooi.
Choral music enthusiasts can expect an absolute feast, Van der Merwe says.
“Klein Karoo Klassique not only unites the town of Oudtshoorn but also creates a vibrant platform for classical music to be expressed in many forms — whether through voice, piano, organ or strings.
“It celebrates the richness and diversity of the genre in a way that’s both accessible and inspiring.
“We’re honoured to be part of this long-standing celebration of classical music.
“Many of our singers have known each other — and me — since their teenage years.
“They come with deep musical roots, having sung in world-class children’s choirs and competed internationally from a young age.
“This shared history, combined with the depth that comes from lived experience, brings a special maturity and emotional nuance to our music-making,” he said.
Van der Merwe is the musical director of the Stellenbosch University Choir (since 2003) and has just returned from the Interkultur European Choir Games and Grand Prix of Nations 2025 competition in Aarhus, Denmark, where they won three gold medals — so it’s quite something having him on the Garden Route.
He describes working with choral music as incredibly rewarding, because it allows him to witness how music touches everyone involved, from the audience and the singers to the composer and lyricist.
“Each person experiences a piece differently, and as a conductor, I get a front-row seat to that emotional connection.
“Choral music is truly a team effort — every voice, every part plays a unique and essential role in bringing the music to life.
“It’s a powerful reminder of how individual contributions come together to create something far greater than the sum of its parts.”
The idea for Voces Cordis came about as a merging of musicians who love music.
“Many of those who came to audition were familiar faces — former members of the Pro Cantu Youth Choir, Stellenberg Girls’ Choir and the Stellenbosch University Choir.
“It felt like a natural reunion of voices who had journeyed together before, now ready to create something new. This alone inspires our team,” he said.
The Little Maestros concert series also returns (August 8 and 9 at 12.30pm) and this time the young audiences will learn more about the harp from harpist Jana van der Walt and Magdalene Minnaar (violin and presenter).
This concert, specially designed for the youngest listeners, offers a relaxed environment where little ears can explore music by Mozart, Bach and other beloved classical composers.
Each day of the festival begins with a Breakfast Concert at 8am, where classical music is combined with a delicious menu.
These concerts are free to attend and will be presented in the Banqueting Hall.
Music discussions will follow selected recitals, hosted by Du Plessis.
René Scribante has curated a visual arts exhibition under the theme Sacred Pulse, inviting viewers into a sensory dialogue in which sound becomes image and movement transforms into form.
Works from both established and emerging artists from the Klein Karoo and greater Southern Cape will be included.
A walkabout through the artworks will take place on August 8, at 5pm, in the Banqueting Hall.
The Oudtshoorn ReWOLusie invites everyone to join them in knitting and crocheting to make a difference in the community.
Oudtshoorn’s very own coffee master, Johan Breunissen, will present an exploration of coffee in Africa on August 9, at 8am, in Afrika-koffie vs Afrika-droëwors.
RJ Tours will host a Historiese Wandeltoer (historical walking tour) daily at 8am and De Rustica Olive Estate will offer various opportunities for festivalgoers to taste their award-winning olive oil.
A limited number of Klassique Packages are available, providing an opportunity for festivalgoers to attend all nine recitals at a saving of more than 20%.
Tickets can be purchased online, or at any Checkers, Shoprite, Usave, or the KKNK office.
Tickets will also be on sale at the door before recitals.
Head for the website to see which accommodation establishments have partnered with the KKK to offer specials.
The Klassique Festival Restaurant serves delicious breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, with other delicacies available throughout the day.
A selection of wines and LeLude MCC will also be served.
Klein Karoo Klassique is presented by the KKNK, made possible by the Rupert Music Foundation and the ATKV, with support from Le Lude and the Oudtshoorn Municipality.
For more information, visit klassique.co.za or contact the KKNK office via email at info@kunste.org.za or call 044-203-8600, or send a WhatsApp to 065-285-2337.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Motoring
Lifestyle
Leisure
Leisure
Lifestyle