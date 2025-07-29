Simphiwe Dana dragged after accusing Nomzamo Mbatha of ‘stealing’ her brand ideas

Singer Simphiwe Dana has come under fire after she accused actress Nomzamo Mbatha of copying her hairstyles.
In a series of deleted X and Instagram posts, Simphiwe expressed frustration, claiming she was owed credit for inspiring Nomzama's hairstyles as well as the ones used on Shaka iLembe.
“I’m fed up with brands appropriating my style. The least you can do is acknowledge where you got the ideas from. I'm talking to you Shaka iLembe and Nomzamo Mbatha. The other sister I won't mention. It started here. Appreciate, don't appropriate,” she wrote.
“I don't know if it's a lack of creative thinking or what. I don't mind being appreciated. But stealing my brand ideas and not acknowledging me is foul, appropriative and exploitive. Stop.”
Simphiwe’s social media outburst received backlash with many comparing her hairstyles to those from way before her time.
