The 13 titles longlisted for the prestigious Booker Prize have been selected by the 2025 judging panel chaired by critically acclaimed writer and 1993 Booker Prize winner Roddy Doyle.
First awarded in 1969, the Booker Prize is regarded as the leading award for high-quality literary fiction written in English.
“Some of [the books] examine the past and others poke at our shaky present. They are all alive with great characters and narrative surprises,” Doyle said about the nominated novels.
Doyle is joined on the judging panel by Ayọ̀bámi Adébáyọ̀, Chris Power, Kiley Reid and Sarah Jessica Parker.
The 2025 longlist includes titles penned by authors representing four continents and nine countries: Albania, Canada, Hungary, India, Malaysia, Trinidad and Tobago, Ukraine, the UK and the US.
It features two debut novels, Ledia Xhoga’s Misinterpretation and Maria Reva’s Endling. Six debut novels have won the Booker in its 56-year history, the most recent being Douglas Stuart’s Shuggie Bain.
According to the Booker Prize website: “The nominated novels encapsulate a vast range of international experiences. Arguably more than any other year in the prize’s history, this year’s longlist boasts a truly global outlook.”
The complete list of longlisted titles are:
For the first time, the shortlist of six books will be announced at a public event to be held at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London on September 23.
Booker Prize 2025 longlist announced
Image: Yuki Sugiura for Booker Prize Foundation
The 13 titles longlisted for the prestigious Booker Prize have been selected by the 2025 judging panel chaired by critically acclaimed writer and 1993 Booker Prize winner Roddy Doyle.
First awarded in 1969, the Booker Prize is regarded as the leading award for high-quality literary fiction written in English.
“Some of [the books] examine the past and others poke at our shaky present. They are all alive with great characters and narrative surprises,” Doyle said about the nominated novels.
Doyle is joined on the judging panel by Ayọ̀bámi Adébáyọ̀, Chris Power, Kiley Reid and Sarah Jessica Parker.
The 2025 longlist includes titles penned by authors representing four continents and nine countries: Albania, Canada, Hungary, India, Malaysia, Trinidad and Tobago, Ukraine, the UK and the US.
It features two debut novels, Ledia Xhoga’s Misinterpretation and Maria Reva’s Endling. Six debut novels have won the Booker in its 56-year history, the most recent being Douglas Stuart’s Shuggie Bain.
According to the Booker Prize website: “The nominated novels encapsulate a vast range of international experiences. Arguably more than any other year in the prize’s history, this year’s longlist boasts a truly global outlook.”
The complete list of longlisted titles are:
For the first time, the shortlist of six books will be announced at a public event to be held at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London on September 23.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Motoring
Lifestyle
Leisure
Motoring
Leisure