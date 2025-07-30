Lira’s homecoming to headline 10th Business Premium Jazz Festival on Heirtage Day

Thikho Events is pulling out all the stops for this year’s Business Premium Jazz Festival, and has secured Lira as the headline act for what promises to be a historic and emotional return to her hometown.
Taking place on September 24, Lira's homecoming will mark the acclaimed singer’s first major performance in Ekurhuleni since her widely publicised health challenges. The moment carries weight not only as a musical comeback but as a celebration of resilience, identity, and cultural pride in time for National Heritage Day.
The 10th edition of the Business Premium Jazz Festival will transform a premium Ekurhuleni venue into a vibrant cultural hub, uniting fans from across Mzansi in song, style and spirit. True to this year’s traditional theme, festivalgoers are encouraged to don their finest traditional attire, feast on local cuisine and experience a full cultural showcase, including indigenous storytelling, craft markets and live performances.
Lira, whose soul-stirring voice and magnetic presence have made her a household name in South Africa and beyond, will headline a star-studded lineup of local music greats. Though full artist details remain under wraps, insiders hinted some of SA’s most respected live performers will share the stage.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Richard Ramudzuli, head of Thikho Events, said the festival was about more than entertainment.
“This homecoming is not only about music. It’s a celebration of strength, identity and the beauty of coming full circle,” he said.
“Having Lira return to perform in her hometown on Heritage Day is deeply meaningful. It’s a moment of healing, pride, and joy, not only for her but for thousands who have been inspired by her journey. We want the event to echo through Ekurhuleni and across South Africa as a symbol of hope and cultural pride.”
More than 3,000 guests are expected to attend the event, which also aims to drive local tourism and ignite economic activity in the region. Organisers said the festival plays a vital role in positioning Ekurhuleni as a rising capital of local arts and music.
The event will be amplified with wide media coverage thanks to partners BET Africa and Primedia Broadcasting, ensuring Lira's homecoming reaches fans across TV, radio, digital, and outdoor platforms throughout Gauteng.
Lira’s homecoming to headline 10th Business Premium Jazz Festival on Heirtage Day
Entertainment reporter
Image: Veli Nhlapo
