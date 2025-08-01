NMB GIG GUIDE

SPORT TALK
Former Springbok captain Hannes Marais and ex-triathlon/Ironman athlete Alec Riddle are the guest speakers at St Peter’s Congregational Church’s breakfast event.
This will take place on Saturday August 16 at 9.30am.
Tickets cost R60, which includes breakfast and tea/coffee.
Bookings close on Sunday August 10.
Bookings: Rev Ian Strydom, 083-669-9774 or Rev Errol de la Mare, 082-575-7623
BOOK SALES
The Linton Grange Library book sale will be on SaturdayAugust 30, from 8am to noon.
Inquiries: Zelda Viljoen, 072-466-0555
The Children’s Feeding Trust will hold a R5 book sale on the lawn outside Walmer Town Hall on Saturday, from 8.30am to 1pm.
There is a wonderful selection of books available. All proceeds go to feeding hungry children.
Inquiries: Margie, 073-2533-746
MUSICAL REVUE
My Influence — My Music, a musical revue presented by the Four Winds Music Club will take place at The Music Kitchen on Sunday at 1.30pm.
There is a stellar line-up of musicians who will each present songs from artists that have had the most influence on them. They must also include at least one original.
The line-up includes Second House, The Tone Ramblers, InnerDrive, Ed Allen, Errol & Friends, and Louis J Smit.
Entry is R100 per person, or R70 for pensioners and students.
Tickets are available at the door.
For table bookings: 072-994-5096
CELEBRATING WOMEN
August 9 is Women’s Day and there’s no better way to honour everything that means to you than at I’m Every Woman Volume 2.
The night will come alive with powerful voices and a dynamic celebration of womanhood through music, soul and strength.
Prepare to be blown away by powerhouse performances from Andrea Fortuin, Karin Kortjé and Jade Engelbrecht, three of SA’s boldest female voices, as they light up the stage.
Adding to the magic is the phenomenal Fagrie Isaacs, who will deliver a soulful tribute to iconic women in music, from Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey to Beyoncé and Lady Gaga.
The show will be held at Boardwalk’s International Convention Centre on Saturday August 9 at 8pm.
Ticket prices start at R200 per person via Webtickets.
CRAFT MARKET
The Linton Grange Library craft market will take place on Friday, from 9am to 1pm.
Inquiries: Zelda Viljoen, 072-466-0555
MUSICAL CELEBRATION:
Leef Jou Lied is back — and it’s bigger and bolder than ever.
Head to the Hoogland Dutch Reformed Church at 6.30pm on Friday August 15 for a musical celebration that will lift your spirit and stir your soul.
After the phenomenal success of the debut event in November 2024, legendary tenor Jannie Moolman will be this year’s star guest.
Gracing the stage alongside Moolman will be the vibrant voices of Cantando at Algoa, Hemiola Kamerkoor, and the dynamic In Praise Ensemble.
These acclaimed local choirs will join forces with a majestic 40-piece symphony orchestra, conducted by Dr Leonard Heydenrych, creating a soundscape as grand as the occasion itself.
Inquiries: Hanlie Young, 084-580-3436
NMB GIG GUIDE
NMB GIG GUIDE
