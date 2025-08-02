Test your gratefulness on a hike to Stone Mountain
Another unforgettable adventure which will remain a treasured part of our family lore
It seemed strange to be on the top of a mountain and to hear the chinking of frogs.
But that’s what began as the sun set, bathing Stone Mountain Lodge in a last golden glow...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.