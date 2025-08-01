Leisure

WATCH | All set for the spotlight: Basadi in Music Awards 2025 rehearsals in full swing

By KGOMOTSO MOGANEDI AND THABO TSHABALALA - 02 August 2025

The Basadi in Music Awards are being held on Friday and Saturday at the Joburg Theatre and will be broadcast on SABC2 next weekend in celebration of Women’s Day.

TimesLIVE attended the show's rehearsals and spotlighted a few celebrities who are part of the show.

