Cheers to another win for Plett’s brew-tiful small hotel
Barrington’s head brewer bags two prestigious medals at Africa Beer Cup
There is a small hotel on the Garden Route which is an integral part of the fabric of the Plett community since it attracts overseas guests, but also smart staycation visitors who have figured out that exploring our own country is just as good as anywhere else.
It is here at Barrington’s Small Hotel in Piesang Valley Road that you will find Plett friends gathering on a Friday night for a meal, while Saturdays are perfect for wallowing in the sun on the terraces and outdoor areas, drinking award-winning beer brewed on site, perhaps feasting on one of Barrington’s winter comfort meals, and when it’s rugby there are big screens. There’s always something going on here, a reason to visit...
