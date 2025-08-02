Rhythm & words: Tutu Puoane returns home with poetic jazz tour

Internationally acclaimed jazz vocalist Tutu Puoane is back on home soil and bringing a soul-stirring blend of poetry and jazz to local stages.
The Antwerp, Belgium-based vocalist kicks off her South African tour with live performances inspired by Lebo Mashile’s poetry.
The Wrapped In Rhythm Tour kicked off on Friday at Johannesburg’s Market Theatre, marking the start of a cross-country journey that promises an unforgettable fusion of rhythm, voice and lyrical storytelling.
The tour celebrates Puoane’s latest double album project, Wrapped In Rhythm, inspired by Mashile's celebrated poetry collection In A Ribbon Of Rhythm. The first volume, released in March 2024, has already earned three South African jazz awards, cementing Puoane's place as one of the continent’s most compelling musical voices.
Puoane’s return comes with a curated selection of performances ranging from full-band shows in major cities to intimate duos with long-time collaborator and pianist Ewout Pierreux. Each performance promises a unique encounter with music and poetry interwoven in real-time.
Her next performance is on Saturday at the State Theatre in Pretoria.
The rest of the the SA tour dates for Wrapped In Rhythm:
- August 6 — UKZN Jazz Centre, Durban (duo with Ewout Pierreux);
August 8 — Youngblood Gallery, Cape Town (duo);
August 10 — Guga S’thebe, Cape Town (duo); and
August 15 — The One Room, Gqeberha (duo).
Wrapped In Rhythm isn’t just an album; it’s a heartfelt dialogue between two powerful Black women artists across time and medium. Puoane breathes melodic life into Mashile’s words, tackling themes of identity, womanhood and freedom through a sonic lens.
“The poetry is already so alive on the page. I just wanted to amplify what was already there to give it another dimension,” she shared in a recent interview.
Volume 2 of Wrapped In Rhythm, a lush orchestral version recorded with the world-renowned Metropole Orkest, is due for release on September 19.
Rhythm & words: Tutu Puoane returns home with poetic jazz tour
