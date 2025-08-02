Star-studded Women’s Day celebration set to light up Disoufeng in Soweto

Disoufeng in Soweto will be the place to be on August 9 as it hosts a glamorous Women’s Day celebration honouring the strength, resilience and beauty of women. The event promises an exciting line-up of celebrity guests and live entertainment.
Attendees can look forward to rubbing shoulders with a host of local stars including Simz Ngema, Sihle Sibisi, TT Mbha, and Zola Mbatha, with more surprise guests expected to join. Behind the decks, Pinky Girl will keep the vibe alive, while gospel music lovers will be treated to a soul-stirring live performance by Joyous Celebration’s Kgotso.
Disoufeng's Tebogo Phiri shared his thoughts on the significance of the day with TshisaLIVE.
“Women's Day to me means everything stops — especially for us as men. We just need to honour all the females surrounding us, whether at home, work or in our social circles. When we see a woman, we must acknowledge that she’s an important person. Just thinking of the nine months they go through carrying a new life is humbling,” he said.
“We must see women as people who often can’t defend themselves against gender-based violence. There’s so much one can say about women — they are the backbone of society. They bring life.”
The event at Disoufeng aims to create a space where women feel celebrated and appreciated, while also raising awareness around the issues they face daily. With powerful words, great music and a sense of unity the day promises to be both festive and meaningful.
