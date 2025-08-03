The track, recorded as far back as 2022, was the product of a bold move and persistence on Tyla’s part.
Tyla and Wizkid’s 'DYNAMITE' to make sizzling video debut
The track, recorded as far back as 2022, was the product of a bold move and persistence on Tyla’s part
Lifestyle Correspondent
Image: Wizkid News
Three years in the making, Tyla and Wizkid are set to make their historic official release of the music video for DYNAMITE on Monday.
With more than 6-million streams already on Spotify since its preliminary audio debut a week ago, Johannesburg-born megastar Tyla and Nigerian superstar Wizkid (Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun) bring forth a fresh blend of Afrobeats sounds from across the continent.
DYNAMITE is the highlight track of WWP (We Wanna Party), the 23-year-old’s newest EP, which also features a joyful range of tracks called Is It, Bliss and a new track titled Mr Media.
The track, recorded as far back as 2022, was the product of a bold move and persistence on Tyla’s part.
“I went to Nigeria for the first time (in December) and I was in the hotel lobby and I literally saw Wizkid in the lobby go into the elevator, and I was like, ‘what the heck? There's no way’,” she said excitedly on The Dotty Show on Apple Music 1 this weekend.
“I just saw Wizkid. I'm a huge fan. He's a legend. He's it. I was so excited and I was like, ‘Hey, lemme just take a chance’. And I DM’d him. I was like, ‘I saw you in the lobby. Can I come play you some music?’ And he answered and he's like, ‘yeah, come.’ And he invited me to go do some sessions with him in Ghana.
“So I went and I stayed close by and I just waited for him to keep me up and let me know to come to studio. This was in 2022, so that was a long time ago and he hit me up,” the Water singer explained.
“I went to him and we were just talking for a while and I heard the beat and it was hot, and I just told Wiz like, ‘hold on, let me go lay something'. And yeah, I just freestyled some vibes on the beat and he liked it, so I wrote to it and he freestyled some stuff and I just had that demo since 2022.
“I was jamming to that demo ‘til 2025. So, three years I was living off that demo and I just knew, hey, one day the song is going to have to come out. And when I thought about We Want to Party (WWP) and this mix tape and everything, I went back to all my demos and I sent it to Wiz again. I said, ‘Hey, don't forget our song’. And he finished it with me. I love it the way it turned out.”
