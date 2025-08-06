Reality TV personality and social media influencer Wandi Ndlovu, 26, and her mother and sister Ntombifuthi have been released on bail after spending two weeks behind bars following the fatal stabbing of her uncle, Linda Ndlovu.
The incident occurred during an alleged heated altercation at the family home in Katlehong on a Friday night that stretched into the early hours on Saturday. According to an insider, the dispute began after Wandi’s mother confronted the uncle about playing loud music in his backroom. A physical fight allegedly ensued, during which she was injured.
Wandi, Ntombifuthi, and a younger sister said to be a minor reportedly went to confront the uncle, and one of them allegedly stabbed him. He was later found outside and died before emergency services personnel could treat him.
The family is being represented by attorney Dumisani Mabunda, known for his involvement in the “Dr” Matthew Lani case. Mabunda celebrated their release outside court on August 5. Police have not yet released a formal statement, and the date for the trio’s next court appearance remains unclear.
Reality TV star Wandi Ndlovu out on bail after uncle’s fatal stabbing
Entertainment reporter
In a social media post, Wandi wrote “God is good”, adding she would share her side of the story one day.
A voice note, allegedly recorded by Wandi’s aunt and circulating on social media, offers more details about the incident, claiming the uncle was stabbed three times and left outside in the cold.
“He wasn’t killed by the wounds, but because he was out in the cold,” she allegedly said.
The Katlehong community has since threatened action should the family return to the house Wandi reportedly built after returning from Nigeria, where she was working as an adult entertainer.
Linda Ndlovu is said to have been the household’s breadwinner.
