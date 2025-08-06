Zozibini Tunzi, Ami Faku and Unathi to lead Women’s Day celebration

The countdown is on for this year’s Free State Fashion Week (FSFW), and the 2025 Women’s Day Business and Fashion Fest is shaping up to be one for the books.
Set to take place on Saturday at Bloemfontein’s city hall, the event will celebrate fashion, storytelling and women empowerment under the theme “Glam with a Touch of Pink”.
Leading the star-studded line-up is Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi, who will make her Bloemfontein debut as the host of the Women’s Breakfast. She’ll be joined by award-winning singer Ami Faku, renowned media personality Unathi Nkayi, local favourite Angela Linda and DJ Binnz for a day packed with purpose and performance.
“I am so thrilled to be your host. It’s a celebration of purpose, a celebration of power,” said Zozibini. “You are your ancestors’ wildest dreams. Show up, take up space, and shine unapologetically.”
FSFW CEO Candi Smith said this year’s programme is about more than glitz and glamour. “We’re bringing together some of the most impactful women across fashion, music and media and we’re just as passionate about creating space for emerging voices,” she said.
FSFW has announced open callouts for designers and models, encouraging Free State creatives to own the runway.
