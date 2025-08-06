The newly launched Open Chats Podcast faces fierce backlash and growing calls for cancellation after a controversial clip surfaced from its premiere episode, which many have labelled offensive towards the coloured community.
Among those who condemned the remarks was PA leader and sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie, who released a video slamming the podcast hosts. In the video, McKenzie vowed to “take them to the cleaners” and confirmed he has instructed the party's legal team to take action against the podcasters.
Open Chats Podcast issued a statement addressing the backlash.
“We acknowledge the hurt caused by the clip that continues to circulate online and communicate our genuine regret for that. The intention was never to cause harm or disrespect the coloured community. Open Chats is a platform centred on open conversations which at times touch on sensitive topics. We should conduct our conversations in a respectful manner.”
The podcast team also noted that the clip has been removed from the episode and follow-up discussions addressing the matter will feature in an upcoming episode.
“We thank those who have taken the time to reach out and hold us accountable. We listen and we are learning,” the statement said, adding the platform does not support racism or hate speech.
Despite the apology, social media remains ablaze with criticism, with many users and community members calling for the podcast to be taken down. No legal proceedings have yet been confirmed by the PA’s legal team.
Calls for cancellation grow after controversial 'coloured' comments on Open Chats Podcast
