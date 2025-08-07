The Open Chats Podcast has been dropped by DStv amid a wave of backlash against derogatory remarks made about the coloured community in a recent episode.
The comments sparked outrage on social media and drew the attention of PA leader and sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie, who came out strongly against the podcast and its hosts. McKenzie lambasted the podcasters for offensive and discriminatory statements, calling for accountability and respect for marginalised communities.
MultiChoice spokesperson Suzaan Keyter confirmed to TshisaLIVE the podcast’s contract with DStv ended on July 25 and said the platform is committed to maintaining quality and content standards.
“MultiChoice is aware of recent comments made on the Open Chats Podcast,” said Keyter.
“Open Chats’ contract with DStv ended on July 25 as the show was removed to make way for our August content slate. The [derogatory] episode was not aired on our platform.
“MultiChoice adheres to stringent quality control processes and does not promote any discriminatory content.”
The incident has reignited conversations about the responsibilities of content creators and streaming platforms in ensuring respectful and inclusive media, especially in South Africa’s diverse society.
DStv drops 'Open Chats Podcast' after controversial comments about coloured community
Entertainment reporter
Image: Supplied
