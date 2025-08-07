Production on 'Uzalo' reportedly halted over nonpayment of crew, but SABC denies any disruption

Popular SABC1 drama series Uzalo is reportedly facing production troubles, with sources close to the show claiming that filming has been halted due to nonpayment of the behind-the-scenes crew.
A source in the Uzalo team told TshisaLIVE financial hiccups are not unusual but this time it's the production team bearing the brunt.
“The situation of nonpayment happens from time to time, but this time around it's only the production team that didn't get paid. The actors got paid. I mean, we have got used to it,” the insider said.
Stained Glass, which produces Uzalo, confirmed the pause in operations due to financial strain in an internal communication.
“Dear team, We regret to inform you that, due to severe cash flow constraints, we are compelled to pause production with immediate effect. Please know that we are actively engaging with the SABC to resolve the matter as swiftly as possible. We understand the impact this has on each of you and remain committed to keeping you informed as the situation develops. We are deeply grateful for your unwavering passion, professionalism and dedication to this special production. Your contributions continue to inspire us and we are doing everything in our power to get back on track. Thank you for your understanding and support. Warm regards, Gugu, Theo and Pepsi,” it stated.
Despite the internal memo and reports from those on set, the SABC has denied any disruption in production.
SABC spokesperson Mmoni Ngubane, dismissed the claims, telling TshisaLIVE: “There is no production break on Uzalo and production continues as scheduled. The SABC remains committed to its partnership with the production company Stained Glass and values the continued contribution of the cast and crew. As a matter of principle, the SABC does not discuss the details of contractual agreements in the public domain.”
It remains unclear how long the alleged production halt will last or how soon the financial issues will be resolved.
Production on 'Uzalo' reportedly halted over nonpayment of crew, but SABC denies any disruption
Entertainment reporter
Image: Supplied
Image: Facebook
