GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

DIABETES MEETINGS
The S’KHONA Wellness Group will meet on Saturday at 2pm at the Pieter Rademeyer Hall in Algoa Park.
The guest speaker is Kevin Stead.
Inquiries: Pamela Molefe, 082-556-6134
The Malabar Wellness Group will meet on Tuesday August 12 at 7pm at the Malabar Community Centre Minor Hall in Haworthia Drive.
The speakers are dietitians Aneece Baatjes and Jayde Frost on “A look into the Indian diet with the focus on blood glucose control”.
Inquiries: Surendra Daya, 083-653-1491 or 041-457-4576
The Springdale Wellness Group will also meet on Tuesday at 7pm at the Gospel Hall, on the corner of Geldenhuys and Olympia streets.
The speaker is Kevin Stead on “Understanding diabetes”.
Inquiries: Clive Burke, 083-500-9394
The Port Elizabeth Branch will then meet on Wednesday August 13 at 7.15pm for 7.30pm, at Caritas Service Centre in Newton Park.
The guest speaker is dietitian Renique van der Vyver on “Diabetes — you can have it all”.
Inquiries: Martin or Elizabeth, 082-579-9059 or 041-367-2810
BONSAI MEETING
Do you love nature, or are you simply looking for a new hobby that grows every year?
Then why not join this month’s Eastern Province Bonsai Society meeting for some fresh ideas.
Members will be bringing rocks and drift wood to work on, and there will be a hands-on workshop as well as a discussion on root care and designs on olive trees.
The meeting will be held on Saturday at 11am at the Newton Park Methodist Church hall.
Non-members are welcome to join for a donation of R30, which includes refreshments.
Inquiries: Jenny Shute, 083-999-1058
BOOK SALE
The Linton Grange Library book sale will be on Saturday August 30, from 8am to noon.
Inquiries: Zelda Viljoen, 072-466-0555
MARKET
The Re-Seconds Market will be held on Sunday August 31 at Londt Park Sports Club in Fernglen, from 9am to 2pm.
Public entrance is free and dogs on leashes are welcome.
Inquiries: 083-588-5823
SPORT TALK
Former Springbok captain Hannes Marais and ex-triathlon/Ironman athlete Alec Riddle are the guest speakers at St Peter’s Congregational Church’s breakfast event.
This will take place on Saturday August 16 at 9.30am.
Tickets cost R60, which includes breakfast and tea/coffee.
Bookings close this Sunday.
Bookings: Rev Ian Strydom, 083-669-9774 or Rev Errol de la Mare, 082-575-7623
JAZZ ON THE LAKE
Get ready for an unforgettable evening of smooth sounds and soulful rhythms at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium Jazz on the Lake Concert on Saturday August 16 at noon.
General entry is R350, or R500 for a double ticket.
Tickets can be purchased online via Webtickets, or at Pick n Pay and Boxer stores.
