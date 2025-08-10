A VINE TIME | Seeking greatness, Vilafonté measures itself against the best in the world
There’s a saying, applicable as much in business as in life, that you should “start as you mean to go on”.
In other words, if you want to be known for greatness, set the bar there from the start and deliver at that level from the get-go, stay true to your original intention, and pursue it with focus and consistency...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.