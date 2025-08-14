'It’s an aching plea for love': Jazz great Ernie Smith drops new single 'Heya'

Award-winning South African jazz artist Ernie Smith is back with a soul-stirring new single titled Heya which is set to captivate fans with its heartfelt narrative and rich African jazz influence.
Described by Smith as “an aching plea from a man faced with an unexpected break-up”, Heya tells the story of a man trying to redeem lost love, a theme deeply rooted in human experience and personal accountability. “It’s a relatable theme and consequence brought on by his behaviour, that he attempts to openly swear his deep love and affection for,” says Smith.
The title Heya has an amusing origin. It was inspired by a recurring chant in his earlier hit Love Don’t Hurt Me Again. “The intro of that song had echoed chants of ‘heya, heya, heya’, and based on the success of the track, people started teasing me with the phrase. I thought it would be cool to write a full song coining that.”
Smith, a revered name in the local jazz scene, says Heya marks a bold evolution in his musical journey — one defined by honesty, freedom, and fearless self-expression. “I find myself wanting to write and sing more songs that speak to the realities of life and how we communicate them through ourselves and to the world.”
Yet, through this growth, he remains grounded. “Yes, I am exploring new expressions and expanding my musical voice, but I’ll always stay true to the Ernie Smith signature sound. That’s the core of who I am.”
The new single features backing vocals by rising star CNOTE, a soulful vocalist signed under Smith’s Child of the Light Records. The song also sets the stage for Smith’s upcoming album, Colours, which he plans to release later this year, followed by a nationwide tour.
As a pioneer and mentor in the local music industry, Smith’s journey continues to inspire. “I’m grateful to be a voice in South African Jazz constantly moving forward, organically, while staying true to what I believe to be African and jazz music that celebrates our beautiful people.”
Reflecting on his legacy, Smith acknowledges the pivotal role his hometown of KwaZulu-Natal and mentors like Trevor Thomas and Ernest Earl have played in shaping his identity. With influences ranging from George Benson and Jonathan Butler to Jabu Khanyile and Sandile Shange, Smith’s sound is steeped in both local roots and global jazz excellence.
His creative process? Surprisingly unfiltered. “My songwriting process is often scattered across voice notes on my phone, bathroom recordings of me mumbling lyrics, or half-finished videos eventually it all comes together in the studio when inspiration strikes.”
Smith also remains deeply committed to nurturing the next generation. Over the past two years, he’s mentored interns through SAMPRA at his Durban studio and runs a music school in Amanzimtoti. One of his most promising mentees is none other than CNOTE, the same voice featured on Heya.
To young artists looking to find their voice, Smith’s advice is clear: “Stay hungry. Keep learning your craft. Don’t only listen to the music you like. Until you find your own voice copy. That’s how we all learnt to speak.”
'It’s an aching plea for love': Jazz great Ernie Smith drops new single 'Heya'
Entertainment reporter
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Award-winning South African jazz artist Ernie Smith is back with a soul-stirring new single titled Heya which is set to captivate fans with its heartfelt narrative and rich African jazz influence.
Described by Smith as “an aching plea from a man faced with an unexpected break-up”, Heya tells the story of a man trying to redeem lost love, a theme deeply rooted in human experience and personal accountability. “It’s a relatable theme and consequence brought on by his behaviour, that he attempts to openly swear his deep love and affection for,” says Smith.
The title Heya has an amusing origin. It was inspired by a recurring chant in his earlier hit Love Don’t Hurt Me Again. “The intro of that song had echoed chants of ‘heya, heya, heya’, and based on the success of the track, people started teasing me with the phrase. I thought it would be cool to write a full song coining that.”
Smith, a revered name in the local jazz scene, says Heya marks a bold evolution in his musical journey — one defined by honesty, freedom, and fearless self-expression. “I find myself wanting to write and sing more songs that speak to the realities of life and how we communicate them through ourselves and to the world.”
Yet, through this growth, he remains grounded. “Yes, I am exploring new expressions and expanding my musical voice, but I’ll always stay true to the Ernie Smith signature sound. That’s the core of who I am.”
The new single features backing vocals by rising star CNOTE, a soulful vocalist signed under Smith’s Child of the Light Records. The song also sets the stage for Smith’s upcoming album, Colours, which he plans to release later this year, followed by a nationwide tour.
As a pioneer and mentor in the local music industry, Smith’s journey continues to inspire. “I’m grateful to be a voice in South African Jazz constantly moving forward, organically, while staying true to what I believe to be African and jazz music that celebrates our beautiful people.”
Reflecting on his legacy, Smith acknowledges the pivotal role his hometown of KwaZulu-Natal and mentors like Trevor Thomas and Ernest Earl have played in shaping his identity. With influences ranging from George Benson and Jonathan Butler to Jabu Khanyile and Sandile Shange, Smith’s sound is steeped in both local roots and global jazz excellence.
His creative process? Surprisingly unfiltered. “My songwriting process is often scattered across voice notes on my phone, bathroom recordings of me mumbling lyrics, or half-finished videos eventually it all comes together in the studio when inspiration strikes.”
Smith also remains deeply committed to nurturing the next generation. Over the past two years, he’s mentored interns through SAMPRA at his Durban studio and runs a music school in Amanzimtoti. One of his most promising mentees is none other than CNOTE, the same voice featured on Heya.
To young artists looking to find their voice, Smith’s advice is clear: “Stay hungry. Keep learning your craft. Don’t only listen to the music you like. Until you find your own voice copy. That’s how we all learnt to speak.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Events
Leisure