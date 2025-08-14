Radio and TV personality Carl Wastie is backing the boys with a boujee take on a South African favourite.
While many might be looking forward to beers, “gees” and top watching spots, homebodies and hosts with the most will be covered with this delectable favourite with some mouthwatering ribs.
RECIPE | Carl Wastie’s braaibroodjie to help you back the boys in style
A fun and boujee cheat on a South African favourite fit for your next braai or night watching the Springboks
Lifestyle Digital Editor
Image: Supplied
Radio and TV personality Carl Wastie is backing the boys with a boujee take on a South African favourite.
While many might be looking forward to beers, “gees” and top watching spots, homebodies and hosts with the most will be covered with this delectable favourite with some mouthwatering ribs.
Carl Wastie's lamb ribbetjie braaibroodjie:
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Events