GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

BINGO FUNDRAISER
Have a laugh, shout “bingo!” and help the EP tenpin bowling team hit a winning score at Papa G’s in Cape Road at 6pm on Wednesday August 20.
Tickets cost R280, which includes a three-course meal.
The event is to raise funds for the interprovincial tournament to be held in Johannesburg in October.
Inquiries: Wayne, 082-450-1542 or Tristen, 068-177-2572
GALLERY EXHIBITION
Trace & Transition is a department of visual arts staff exhibition to celebrate 10 years of the Bird Street Gallery.
The exhibition is open for viewing from August 28 to October 8, from 9am to 4pm, Monday to Friday.
Inquiries: gallery@mandela.ac.zavisualarts.mandela.ac.za
BOOK SALE
The Linton Grange Library book sale will be on Saturday August 30, from 8am to noon.
Inquiries: Zelda Viljoen, 072-466-0555
MARKET
The Re-Seconds Market will be held on Sunday August 31 at the Londt Park Sports Club in Fernglen, from 9am to 2pm.
Entrance is free and dogs on leashes are welcome.
Inquiries: 083-588-5823
JAZZ ON THE LAKE
Get ready for an unforgettable evening of smooth sounds and soulful rhythms at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium Jazz on the Lake Concert on Saturday at noon.
General entry is R350, or R500 for a double ticket.
Tickets can be purchased online via Webtickets, or at Pick n Pay and Boxer stores.
ADRENALINE JUNKIES
The adrenaline rush continues with the Inner City Enduro, as it returns to the Baakens Valley, promising an incredible showdown between riders on Saturday and Sunday.
The top motorcycle riders in the country such as Wade Young, Matt Green and Kyle Flanagan, will be hoping to make their mark and finish on the step come Sunday afternoon.
The Pro Class riders will compete for a total prize of R80,000, making this a thrilling spectacle for participants and spectators alike.
If you want to experience the raw energy, be sure to make your way down to the valley.
The event runs from 7am on Saturday until 2pm on Sunday.
Tickets are available on innercityenduro.co.za
FAN PARK
Bring your gees and join an upmarket indoor fan park at the Tramways Building to watch the Springboks take on Australia on Saturday from 3pm.
The big screen will provide cutting-edge viewing of the game, with seating for up to 500 guests.
There is also a full bar and food facilities, kiddies entertainment and an in-house DJ.
Security guards will ensure a safe route from secured parking to the venue.
Tickets cost R200 for adults and R50 for children under 12 via Quicket.
This is a cashless venue so card facilities will be available.
