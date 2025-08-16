A VINE TIME | Diverse classical and contemporary interpretations shine at Shiraz SA Challenge

Shiraz or syrah? What’s in a name?
Quite a lot, actually. Though they are the same grape varietal, the names reflect different traditions and styles of winemaking and results in the flavours and experience of drinking it that can be quite different.
The grape has been cultivated for centuries in the Rhone Valley in France, where it originated, and was introduced into Australia in the 18th century.
The cooler climate of the Rhone, versus warmer conditions and different soil types in Australia, resulted in the distinction between Old World syrah and the New World-style of shiraz, the name given to it by the Aussies.
Shiraz is recognised as being bold, full-bodied and focused on big, ripe fruit flavours (plum, cherry, blackberry) with distinctive black pepper and spice, with the wine tending to be opulent and robust in style.
Syrah in the Rhone style tends to be more refined and subtle. Here you’ll find dark berries too, but also earthy undertones, flowery notes such as violets, spice but also herbal, fynbos-like notes, and the pepper more like white pepper.
With SA’s climate diversity, we can produce both styles.
As a rough rule of thumb, but it also depends on what the winemaker wants to achieve, warmer regions tend to produce more of the bold shiraz style and cooler climates more of the subtler syrah style.
The lines can get quite blurred, though, and labels can be misleading — a wine labelled “syrah” can land up being bold and full-bodied, while a tag of “shiraz” can surprise with a wine that’s more delicate or savoury.
The grape is also highly adaptable to different growing conditions and areas, and capable of great diversity in styles — a grape that is known for most readily showing its terroir through flavours, aromas and textures in the glass, with marked differences in flavour profile depending on the region.
This diversity of styles, terroir focus and innovation were celebrated in the Shiraz SA Challenge awards last week, recognising the SA Top 12 shiraz, shiraz-based blends and shiraz rosé wines.
Shiraz SA chair and La Motte cellar master Edmund Terblanche said the judges were impressed with the breadth of styles, with each year of the competition bringing new expressions and new stories.
“It’s encouraging to see both classical and contemporary interpretations of shiraz being made with such care.
“From bold, structured examples to fresher, whole-bunch styles with lifted aromatics, the diversity of expression is something South Africa can be proud of.”
The Top 12 included three places for De Grendel, unprecedented but not entirely surprising because shiraz/syrah is cellar master Charles Hopkins’ passion and he makes three very different styles.
The coastal region De Grendel Shiraz 2021, which tends to the dark, velvety and full-bodied style, claimed one of the spots, while the 2022 and 2023 vintages of De Grendel Op die Berg Syrah claimed the other two.
Op die Berg Syrah is grown in the high altitude, extremely cool and non-maritime influenced Ceres Plateau, the dormant vines sometimes covered in snow in winter, and is less weighty but intensely flavoured with clean purity in bright red fruit, touches of florals and herbs, and white pepper.
Diemersdal also claimed two Top 12 places, showing the difference in styles in the same vintage with a 2023 Shiraz and a 2023 Syrah; as did Stellenrust with another twin win for the 2023 vintage, with Stellenrust ArtiSons Blueberry Hill Shiraz and ArtiSons Missing Link Shiraz.
Saronsberg from Tulbagh showed why it’s a leading SA shiraz producer, with a Top 12 place for Provenance 2023 and place in the blends awards for Full Circle 2022.
The Top 12 was rounded out by Babylonstoren (also with a place in the shiraz-based blends), MAN Vintners Skaapveld Syrah, Tokara Shiraz and Von The Sir Shiraz.
Shiraz-based blends tend towards savouriness and pepperiness, often with other Rhone grapes, viognier, grenache and/or mourvèdre, in the style of that region.
Winners there included the ever-reliable and multi-awarded Spier Creative Block 3 2021, Guardian Peak SMG 2022 and Flagstone Velvet Shiraz Blend 2023, while Eerste Hoop took home the medal for shiraz rosé,
Plenty of food for thought when deciding what to choose to celebrate SA’s National Shiraz Day on Thursday next week.
