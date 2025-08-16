BOOK REVIEW | ‘Butter’ serves intriguing mix of food, social stereotypes and murder

Butter
By Asako Yuzuki
(4th Estate)
Manako Kaji sits in the Tokyo Detention Centre.
She is accused of the murders of three men.
The self-professed gourmet cook is believed to have exploited lonely businessmen, which ultimately led to their demise.
Journalist Rika is fighting for her voice to be heard in a male-dominated newsroom.
She wants to write her own stories, instead of handing over all her leads and research to her colleagues.
Kaji refuses to give interviews to anyone, but Rika believes if she can get her to talk, she’ll get her big break.
Rika’s best friend, Reiko, gives her the idea to ask Kaji for a recipe in the hopes that it will get her to open up.
This international best-selling novel is inspired by the real case of the ‘Konkatsu Killer’ and is set amid a butter shortage crises in Japan.
There are two things that Kaji cannot tolerate — feminists and margarine.
Through Kaji’s coaxing, Rika starts to experiment in the kitchen and trying out some of Kaji’s favourite food spots or top dishes around the city.
Rika retraces Kaji’s life and starts cooking some of the meals she posted on social media.
What starts off as a small interest in Kaji, quickly spirals into a full-blown obsession.
It affects not only Rika, but those around her too.
If you’re a foodie, you’ll enjoy all the talk of delectable meals.
For someone who is not exposed to Asian culture, the ingredients and dishes mentioned can seem overwhelming at times.
One of the biggest hurdles in reading the book is getting over the similar sounding names such as Rika, Reiko and her husband Ryosuke.
The book also deals with a lot of social stereotypes in Japan.
Rika is judged more harshly when she puts on weight.
This is also the crux of the obsession with Kaji — how could a woman who looked like that have all these men falling for her?
Is Kaji’s only crime that she indulged in decadent meals with men who already had health complications or is she a master manipulator?
— This book is available from Exclusive Books for R305.
