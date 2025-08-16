GARDEN ROUTE | It’s time for one of the greatest flower shows on earth

I am not a winter person so at this time of the year I start looking hopefully for the first signs of tiny green shoots on trees which have become naked and lost all their leaves in the winter.
It’s still to early for those brand new baby leaves and the miraculous peach blossoms in gardens, but having said that, and I am no botanist, there are some early flowers heralding spring this year — and it is that time of the year when our South African flowers are in their zenith of bloom.
We walked on the dunes at Buffalo Bay last weekend and the walk was full of the Bitou Bush’s smiling yellow faces punctuating the fynbos.
This plant is native to the southern coast of SA and can be found in areas like the Garden Route, particularly in strandveld, fynbos, seafront and grassland gardens and its main flowering time is now in the spring.
The vygie flower (Mesembryanthemums) is to be found everywhere in the Western Cape and Garden Route as it grows prolifically on the dunes of our local beaches and it’s like a brilliant star among other vegetation.
My favourite one is the cerise colour, but among the fireworks in the fynbos these vygies come in a carnival of pink, purple, yellow, orange.
They are simply exquisite as they shine with almost iridescent petals quite unlike any other plant in the Cape Floral Kingdom.
The commonly used Afrikaans word vygie means small fig after its fruiting capsule. There are more than 1,600 species in the country and a whole lot of them are found in our area.
Along with the vygies, other fynbos plants on the Garden Route typically bloom during the spring months, from September to November.
You can expect to see bursts of colour as the fynbos flowers, including ericas and other species show themselves everywhere, alongside the roads and in the forests.
The Chincherinchees lilies are out. The bulbs and the whole plant actually hide until spring and then they suddenly pop out of the ground with little white bell-like flowers.
It was my mom’s favourite and it flowers the same time she died so I imagine they’re sent by her.
The biggest hint that spring is on its way are the annual Canola flowers.
From August to September farmlands on the Garden Route and Western Cape are transformed into a huge yellow quilt. Canola oil is made from the seeds of this plant.
Many of us who live here make a trip especially to see this extravaganza and the best Canola fields can be found all along the N2 highway between Hermanus and Mossel Bay including little towns along the N2 like Riviersonderend, Caledon, Onrus, Botriver, Swellendam and Riversdale.
Marjolein van Mourik-Borrias owns the Kloof Heritage Estate Boutique Hotel and Villa in Swellendam and she says the flowers are out in all their glory.
Readers can email her on info@dekloof.co.za and get a discount if you request the “canola-deal”.
When I lived in Istanbul, I was lucky enough to be there during the tulip season and it has to be one of the most amazing experiences I have ever had.
When you talk tulip festivals or tulips and the answer is Amsterdam and Holland, that is wrong, the Turks will indignantly tell you.
Tulips are actually native to Turkey and Istanbul holds an annual festival in their spring time when the parks are full of these incredible blossoms in a rainbow of colours with lots of weddings and photos taking place among the flowers.
Every spring, from mid-August until the end of September, the Western Cape comes to life as it transforms into a wild flower wonderland.
The Cape Town landscape is scattered with beautifully coloured blooms that stretch as far as the eye can see.
People gather to witness a natural marvel when the Cape West Coast, Cederberg and Namaqualand landscapes turn into a thick carpet of flowers in vivid colours.
It’s a botanical spectacle unmatched, making it one of the must-see things to do on earth.
There are so many options to enjoy the flowers.
The town of Darling hosts an annual wild flower show annually over the third weekend in September as it celebrates an integral part of the Cape Fynbos Kingdom comprising of Renosterveld, Sandveld and Strandveld where more than 1,200 different species of flowers can be found.
You can go as far as SANParks Namaqua National Park to see the flowers and in particular the daisies this area is famous for in spring.
Sweeps of orange, white and yellow wildflowers line the trail, offering a visual feast for nature lovers and adventure seekers.
SANParks say visitors will get to see an explosion of floral diversity and colour as the season unfolds with Namaqualand arctotis (Bittergousblom), Namaqua parachute-daisy (Bergmagriet), Cape marigold (Soetgousblom), Namaqualand daisy, Sambreeltjies, Bokbaaivygies Glansogies, blue and white sporries, Wit-soe, Various Oxalidaceae (Suurrings), a variety of vygie species, Meidestert, and different Gazania species.
There are West Coast hiking trails available in August and September that meander through the wild flowers. For more information contact info@hikesandtours.capetown
This year, the Chelsea Flowers in Stanford event is even more prestigious: Grootbos Private Nature Reserve and Grootbos Foundation will present a fynbos floral experience like no other.
SA won gold at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025 under the leadership of landscape designer Leon Kluge and artist-gardener Tristan Woudberg.
Now, this display is coming home to SA in Stanford where it will be recreated as part of the Stanford in Bloom spring festival. To see more go to https://grootbosfoundation.org/
There is even a celebration of the Garden Route’s flora at the Knysna SpringFlowers Show which will be hosted at 34 Waenhout in the industrial area.
From September 5 until September 7, the event will showcase the region’s finest flowers as well as bring together top landscape designers, horticulturists and garden service people.
There will be talks and dazzling displays, food and a bar available. Secure your spot at hello@springflowers.co.za
We only live once and being on the Garden Route is the perfect springboard into the spring flowers.
A day trip to the Canola fields is worth it or splurge and go a bit further and linger a day or so.
Cape Country Routes (CCR) SA is a leading group of owner-operated and managed accommodation and activity establishments comprised of more than 20 privately owned hotels, lodges and guest houses — located on the scenic and historic routes in the Western and Eastern Cape.
These are carefully selected for their character, charm and romance as well as offering good accommodation and activities to suit tastes and budgets.
Theresa Gibbon of CCR suggests the following options for the spring flowers: Drive to Cape Agulhas and there are Canola fields as well as flowers right up to Agulhas Country Lodge.
I’ve stayed at the Arniston Spa Hotel and will use any excuse to go again so let the flowers be your reason. It’s very affordable accommodation that includes breakfast.
The De Hoop Nature Reserve is resplendent in flowers. Choose self-catering or luxury accommodation from the De Hoop Collection or check out CapeNature’s offerings.
The West Coast comes out tops for flower-gazing. Darling Lodge Guest House is abuzz in flower season and close to the Postberg famous for its blossoms — while the Gonana Collection in Paternoster and the Cape Columbine Reserve will be exploding with colour.
From the Garden Route both the Montagu Country Hotel and Barrydale Karoo Art Hotel are about a slow three-hour drive that will reward you with canola and flowers on the journey.
