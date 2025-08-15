Sho Majozi has welcomed her first bundle of joy.
The John Cena hit maker took to her timeline on Friday sharing images of her pregnancy photo shoot unveiling her baby bump and of her cuddling her newborn baby.
“You all go ahead and enjoy Friday without me. My dream to become a mom has finally come true,” she captioned the post.
#BabyOnBoard | Sho Majozi announces arrival of her first bundle of joy
'My dream to become a mom has finally come true.'
Journalist
Image: Gallo/Oupa Bopape
Last month many fans were asking what had happened to the superstar until an image from her baby shower was leaked and shot her up trends lists.
Image: X
X users took to the timeline reacting to the news and congratulating her on her bundle of joy.
See X posts below:
