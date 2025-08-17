Davido joins Scorpion Kings Live With Friends as Caiphus Semenya is honoured at historic music celebration

The countdown to one of 2025’s most anticipated music events has reached fever pitch. As the excitement builds for Betway Presents Scorpion Kings Live with Friends, in partnership with Metro FM and Converse, organisers have revealed the final surprise — Afrobeats megastar Davido will be joining the all-star line-up at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on August 29.

After weeks of rolling out a stellar cast of performers in their Meet Our Friends series, the Scorpion Kings — Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa — dropped the ultimate bombshell in a surprise fifth episode: Davido will grace the stage alongside them for what is now being hailed as a landmark moment in African music history.

“Davido is family. Having him with us makes this a truly continental moment,” said DJ Maphorisa.

Kabza De Small echoed the sentiment, adding, “We’ve built this line-up to be history-making — and Davido is the perfect final piece.”