Davido joins Scorpion Kings Live With Friends as Caiphus Semenya is honoured at historic music celebration
The countdown to one of 2025’s most anticipated music events has reached fever pitch. As the excitement builds for Betway Presents Scorpion Kings Live with Friends, in partnership with Metro FM and Converse, organisers have revealed the final surprise — Afrobeats megastar Davido will be joining the all-star line-up at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on August 29.
After weeks of rolling out a stellar cast of performers in their Meet Our Friends series, the Scorpion Kings — Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa — dropped the ultimate bombshell in a surprise fifth episode: Davido will grace the stage alongside them for what is now being hailed as a landmark moment in African music history.
“Davido is family. Having him with us makes this a truly continental moment,” said DJ Maphorisa.
Kabza De Small echoed the sentiment, adding, “We’ve built this line-up to be history-making — and Davido is the perfect final piece.”
A tribute fit for a legend
Beyond the explosive line-up, the night will also pay tribute to South African music royalty Caiphus Semenya. Earlier this week, Kabza and Maphorisa visited the iconic composer and musician at his home, confirming that Semenya will be honoured live on stage during the show.
This tribute is set to go beyond words, as the Scorpion Kings will debut a special remix of one of Semenya’s timeless classics — blending his legendary musical roots with the modern amapiano sound that’s taken the world by storm.
“Honouring Caiphus Semenya is about acknowledging our roots and celebrating the legends who paved the way for African music globally,” said Maphorisa.
Full-day festival, star-studded line-up
The main stage will be ablaze with some of the biggest names in African music, including Ami Faku, Aymos, Bontle Smith, Cassper Nyovest, Daliwonga, Focalistic, Kamo Mphela, Kwesta, Mafikizolo, Mawhoo, Mlindo The Vocalist, Msaki, Mthunzi, Njelic, Nkosazana Daughter, Nokwazi, Oskido, Phila Dlozi, Ricky Lenyora, Sizwe Alakine, Sjava, Thatohatsi, Tracy, Uhuru, Umthakathi Kush, Uncool MC and Young Stunna — all performing alongside Kabza and Phori.
Kicking off the celebration from the early hours, the pre-show stage will feature performances from 25K, Ba Bethe Ga Shoazen, Banques, Blxckie, Christos, DBN Gogo, Dihno, Dlala Thukzin, Venom and Vinny Da Vinci, ensuring fans enjoy a full day of non-stop music and good vibes.
An African music milestone
With Davido joining the fold, a tribute to Caiphus Semenya and a never-before-seen line-up of African stars, Betway Presents Scorpion Kings Live with Friends is shaping up to be the largest Amapiano and African music festival in South African history.