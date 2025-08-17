Local actress wows audiences in ‘Inimba’
After attaining acclaimed acting fame through her roles in Isidingo and Gqeberha: The Empire, a local actress has surged back onto the small screen and enthralling television audiences with her new role.
The multitalented Nasiphi Ntabeni has returned to SA screens with a bang in a star-studded cast, on Inimba on Mzansi Magic on DStv’s channel 161...
