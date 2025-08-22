GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

MARKET
Calling all collectors, treasure hunters and those looking for unique items — visit the Re-Seconds Market at the Londt Park Sports Club in Fernglen on Sunday August 31, from 9am to 2pm.
Come and find your favourite stalls selling goods like thrift clothing, toys, Tupperware, jewellery, pet treats, hair accessories, home decor, vintage items and plenty of food and great coffee.
This is a lovely outing for the whole family.
Public entrance is free.
Inquiries: 083-588-5823 or theresecondsmarket@gmail.com
WINE TASTING
Sip, savour and support St Paul’s Anglican Church’s wine tasting on Saturday September 6 at 1pm.
The church is in Parsons Hill.
Enjoy a curated selection of various wines, delicious pairings and a warm community atmosphere — all in support of the church programme.
Extra food will be on sale and there will be special ticket prizes. No under-18s allowed.
Tickets cost R120.
Inquiries: 041-374-3124 or 068-160-1789
BOOK SALE
The Linton Grange Library book sale will be held on Saturday August 30 from 8am to midday.
Inquiries: Zelda Viljoen, 072-466-0555
EPIC MUSIC
On Friday September 5, head down to Centrestage@Baywest in the mall to listen to some extraordinary vocalists singing epic songs from the artists you love.
The show features Jody Butler, Tsoso Moeng, Sisipho Mangqishi and Thuba Myeki singing hits from the likes of Josh Groban, Adele, Celine Dion and Michael Bublé.
Tickets for Voices of our Time start at R120. Entry is free for children under the age of 18.
GALLERY EXHIBITION
Trace & Transition is a department of visual arts staff exhibition to celebrate 10 years of the Bird Street Gallery.
The exhibition is open for viewing from August 28 to October 8, from 9am to 4pm, Monday to Friday.
Inquiries: gallery@mandela.ac.zavisualarts.mandela.ac.za
KIDS ROCK
This Heritage Day (Wednesday September 24), enjoy a free live music show hosted by The Yard in Walmer with the dynamic team of Kids Rock powered by Tempo Musik, a division of LineOut Productions.
The team will bring an amazing vibe and family-based entertainment in honour of the public holiday.
Having performed to audiences at more than 11 schools in and around Nelson Mandela Bay this year alone, Kids Rock are thrilled to be collaborating with the students of DDrums Drumming Academy who will be showcasing their talents on the day.
This is the perfect opportunity to have some serious family fun with an afternoon of great entertainment, Kids Rock merchandise, fun giveaways and delicious refreshments and food from the various food outlets.
Registration is vital via WhatsApp or email.
Send your full name, contact number and number of tickets required (adults and children) to 083-415-8028 or kidsrocktheshow@gmail.com.
A confirmation receipt will be sent.
