Grammy Award-winning artist and musical trailblazer Zakes Bantwini is set to ignite South Africa's dance culture with the Mayonie Open Air Festival, returning this year with a powerful tribute to rhythm, roots and reinvention.
Taking place on November 30 at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg, the festival is a celebration of heritage and evolution. With Mayonie, Zakes continues to bridge generations of music lovers, blending the soulful sounds of early house from the 1990s with the bold, progressive beats that have shaped Mzansi’s sonic identity over the decades.
“Mayonie Open Air is a gathering of generations. A celebration of who we are. This is a reminder that evolution is meant to be felt,” said Zakes.
The festival’s choice of Constitution Hill, a site deeply rooted in the struggle for freedom, adds a powerful layer of meaning. It offers a backdrop where music becomes a form of remembrance, resistance and joy.
Mayonie Open Air promises a curated musical journey that honours the past while stepping boldly into the future. Expect a line-up of legendary DJs, live performances and a community of dance lovers who understand music is not only heard but lived.
Zakes Bantwini brings rhythm and reinvention to Constitution Hill with Mayonie Open Air Festival
Entertainment reporter
Image: Supplied
