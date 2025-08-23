As South Africa celebrates Women’s Month, Metro FM is turning up the volume on conversations that matter. The latest episode of Metro FM Off Air, the station’s flagship podcast, zeroes in on the real challenges — and real victories — that women are experiencing in today’s workplaces.
Titled “What Does the Workplace Really Look Like for Women in 2025?”, this powerful episode is hosted by radio royalty and outspoken advocate for women’s empowerment Dineo Ranaka.
In an honest and unfiltered conversation, Dineo is joined by two influential voices: Faith Ngobese, a tech strategist and self-described “agent of change”, and Mbali Mzinyane, a workplace wellness expert and founder of Wellness in the Workplace.
Together, they unpack the progress South Africa has made on gender equality — and the very real gaps that still exist.
“Today, women are not just participating but shaping and challenging the way we work,” says Dineo.
“Change doesn’t always start big — it often starts with showing up, speaking up and supporting each other.”
From the persistent gender pay gap to the emotional labour many women still carry, the podcast delves into what it truly means to be a woman navigating modern professional spaces. There’s also an important call for men to step up as allies and actively participate in creating inclusive workplaces.
Kina Nhlengethwa, business manager at Metro FM, says the podcast reflects the station’s long-standing commitment to empowering women.
“As a station anchored by powerful females, Metro FM has a legacy of building strong voices and perspectives. This podcast is a testament to our commitment to amplifying women’s stories and experiences.”
Listeners can expect candid personal stories, real strategies for driving change in tech and wellness and a hopeful — but clear-eyed — look at what still needs to be done.
Catch the full episode of Metro FM Off Air on August 29.
Metro FM Off Air unpacks what the workplace really looks like for women in 2025
Entertainment reporter
Image: Tiago Croucamp
As South Africa celebrates Women’s Month, Metro FM is turning up the volume on conversations that matter. The latest episode of Metro FM Off Air, the station’s flagship podcast, zeroes in on the real challenges — and real victories — that women are experiencing in today’s workplaces.
Titled “What Does the Workplace Really Look Like for Women in 2025?”, this powerful episode is hosted by radio royalty and outspoken advocate for women’s empowerment Dineo Ranaka.
In an honest and unfiltered conversation, Dineo is joined by two influential voices: Faith Ngobese, a tech strategist and self-described “agent of change”, and Mbali Mzinyane, a workplace wellness expert and founder of Wellness in the Workplace.
Together, they unpack the progress South Africa has made on gender equality — and the very real gaps that still exist.
“Today, women are not just participating but shaping and challenging the way we work,” says Dineo.
“Change doesn’t always start big — it often starts with showing up, speaking up and supporting each other.”
From the persistent gender pay gap to the emotional labour many women still carry, the podcast delves into what it truly means to be a woman navigating modern professional spaces. There’s also an important call for men to step up as allies and actively participate in creating inclusive workplaces.
Kina Nhlengethwa, business manager at Metro FM, says the podcast reflects the station’s long-standing commitment to empowering women.
“As a station anchored by powerful females, Metro FM has a legacy of building strong voices and perspectives. This podcast is a testament to our commitment to amplifying women’s stories and experiences.”
Listeners can expect candid personal stories, real strategies for driving change in tech and wellness and a hopeful — but clear-eyed — look at what still needs to be done.
Catch the full episode of Metro FM Off Air on August 29.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Motoring
Leisure
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Lifestyle