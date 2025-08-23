Former Idols SA judge Randall Abrahams is stepping into a bold new role as host of a moody, no-holds-barred political podcast that ditches glitter for grit.
Randall Abrahams swaps judging panel for podcast mic in gritty new series ‘Both Sides’
Entertainment reporter
Image: Alaister Russell
Former Idols SA judge Randall Abrahams is stepping into a bold new role as host of a moody, no-holds-barred political podcast that ditches glitter for grit.
Titled Both Sides, the podcast premieres this Sunday at 12pm on eNCA, promising raw, real conversations that go beyond sound bites. And he’s kicking things off with a heavyweight: DA federal chairperson Helen Zille.
Set in a sultry, 1970s jazz-lounge-inspired studio, Both Sides trades the typical studio polish for late-night candour. “This is a space for strong claims backed by clear reasoning,” says Abrahams. “We slow the pace and push past sound bites so audiences can then judge ideas on their merits.”
In the premiere episode, Zille wastes no time wading into the deep end. She takes on South Africa’s policing crisis, calling for a credible commission of inquiry, and lays out constitutional concerns around ministerial overreach.
But she’s not just pointing fingers she’s making moves. Zille says she has a plan to rescue Johannesburg, currently in the grip of a municipal meltdown. Her proposed road map? Stabilise essential services, rebuild the rates base and restore execution capacity.
And in what’s sure to grab political headlines, Zille hints she may run for mayor of Johannesburg pending party approval.
The conversation doesn’t just stay rooted in today’s headlines. Zille revisits her journey from school governance activism to Western Cape premier, while mapping out her vision for tackling inequality. Her solution? Sustained economic growth is “the only durable way to address historic injustice,” she argues.
She also warns of the growing digital divide, cautioning that without urgent intervention, AI could deepen inequality and disrupt South Africa’s political terrain ahead of 2029.
Both Sides isn’t just politics. Abrahams says the show will spotlight “cultural disrupters, entertainment icons and the fascinating in-betweeners we never quite pin down.”
Think of it as a salon for tough ideas, unexpected insights and candid conversation minus the spin.
New episodes drop weekly.
