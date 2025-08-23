The Lebo M Foundation has thrown its weight behind TV personality Minnie Dlamini and all survivors of gender-based violence (GBV), urging the nation to take a stand against the scourge devastating South African communities.
In a powerful statement, the foundation condemned all forms of GBV and called for urgent and collective action to dismantle what it described as a “culture of violence and impunity”.
“This is not just Minnie’s fight it is SA’s fight,” said renowned producer and philanthropist Lebo M, founder of the foundation.
“Too many of our mothers, sisters and daughters live in fear every day. We can no longer allow GBV to remain a private issue hidden behind closed doors. The courts must hear the voices of women, and as a nation we must refuse to be silent.”
His says follow ongoing public support for Dlamini, who recently shared her experience as a survivor, reigniting national conversations about justice, healing and accountability.
The Lebo M Foundation, known for its advocacy and community work, has pledged to be on “the front lines of this struggle until justice and dignity are restored to every survivor”.
The foundation is taking action by engaging publicly with survivor networks including WhatsApp support groups — to ensure the voices of those most affected are brought into the heart of national discourse.
Calling on the government and justice system to treat GBV with the urgency of a national crisis, the foundation stressed: “The time for silence has ended. The time for justice is now.”
'This is SA’s fight': Lebo M Foundation stands with Minnie Dlamini and GBV survivors
Entertainment reporter
Image: Supplied
The Lebo M Foundation has thrown its weight behind TV personality Minnie Dlamini and all survivors of gender-based violence (GBV), urging the nation to take a stand against the scourge devastating South African communities.
In a powerful statement, the foundation condemned all forms of GBV and called for urgent and collective action to dismantle what it described as a “culture of violence and impunity”.
“This is not just Minnie’s fight it is SA’s fight,” said renowned producer and philanthropist Lebo M, founder of the foundation.
“Too many of our mothers, sisters and daughters live in fear every day. We can no longer allow GBV to remain a private issue hidden behind closed doors. The courts must hear the voices of women, and as a nation we must refuse to be silent.”
His says follow ongoing public support for Dlamini, who recently shared her experience as a survivor, reigniting national conversations about justice, healing and accountability.
The Lebo M Foundation, known for its advocacy and community work, has pledged to be on “the front lines of this struggle until justice and dignity are restored to every survivor”.
The foundation is taking action by engaging publicly with survivor networks including WhatsApp support groups — to ensure the voices of those most affected are brought into the heart of national discourse.
Calling on the government and justice system to treat GBV with the urgency of a national crisis, the foundation stressed: “The time for silence has ended. The time for justice is now.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Motoring
Leisure
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Lifestyle