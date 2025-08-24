Leisure

Ladysmith Black Mambazo pay tribute to actress Nandi Nyembe

24 August 2025
TshisaLIVE
Entertainment
Ladysmith Black Mambazo have paid tribute to actress Nandi Nyembe who died on Saturday.

“We have immense respect and admiration for Nandi's contributions to the arts and her unwavering commitment to representing African heritage authentically. She inspired countless individuals through her work,” the group's lead singer Sibongiseni Tshabalala said in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE.

“We believe that such acknowledgments foster a deeper appreciation and understanding of our rich cultural tapestry. It is essential to support and uplift those who have dedicated their lives to advancing African arts and heritage.”

Nandi’s death has sent shock waves across Mzansi. Industry colleagues, friends and fans have shared tributes to the late star on social media.

