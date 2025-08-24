Lifestyle and entertainment brand Tubbs Lifestyle is stepping into the limelight in a major way, announcing its premium suite experience at the Scorpion Kings Live with Friends concert at Loftus Stadium in Tshwane next Friday.
The event, headlined by amapiano giants Scorpion Kings (DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small), promises a night of top-tier entertainment and Tubbs Lifestyle is making sure their guests enjoy it in unmatched style.
In a statement, the brand said it’s going “full on” into the entertainment space, though this move has been a long time coming.
“Tubbs Lifestyle venturing into the entertainment space full on ... kudala saiyenza lento (we’ve been doing this for the longest time),” the statement reads.
“What we want to bring across is that we’ve been doing this thing, but now we’re taking it to the next level and it's humbling to host the masses in exclusive events such as Scorpion Kings Live with Friends.”
Known for curating premium lifestyle experiences, Tubbs Lifestyle’s presence at one of the most anticipated concerts of the year signals a new chapter for the brand — one that blends exclusivity with the vibrant energy of South African music culture.
Tubbs Lifestyle takes it up a notch with premium suite at Scorpion Kings Live with Friends
Image: Facebook
