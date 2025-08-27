Brent Lindeque lands a new job on eNCA

Brent Lindeque has joined eNCA with a weekly Friday segment — Good News Round-Up.
In a heartening move to brighten the nation’s Fridays, Brent, affectionately known as the Good Things Guy, has joined eNCA with a new segment dedicated to celebrating uplifting news stories from South Africa and beyond.
Titled Feel Good Friday: Good News Round-Up, the live segment will air every Friday at 8.15am, offering viewers a refreshing and much-needed break from the heavy news cycle.
“I’m thrilled to share stories of kindness, courage and innovation with eNCA viewers every Friday,” he said.
“Having the opportunity to bring good news to South Africa on such a prominent platform every week is special. While it’s important to stay informed about the tough news so we can be active citizens, I’ve always believed we also need balance — and that balance comes in the form of uplifting, positive stories. It’s an absolute honour and I hope the segment inspires hope and positivity in everyone who watches.”
Brent, who rose to prominence for turning a reckless online challenge into a movement of kindness, has since built a loyal following through Good Things Guy, his platform dedicated to positive storytelling.
“Our partnership with Brent and Good Things Guy couldn’t have come at a better time,” said eNCA MD Ndivhuho Norman Munzhelele. “Our country is going through a lot lately and that comes across in the type of stories dominating the news. But we’re not a lost nation and there’s a lot of good that happens daily that we as mainstream media cannot always get to.
“eNCA makes a concerted effort to give South Africa hope and to motivate the nation to keep working towards building Mzansi into a successful country. What makes partnering with Brent more exciting is the passion with which he delivers this 'Feel Good Friday' segment — with warmth and love. Friday mornings will never be the same again as we re-energise you and fill you with hope.”
