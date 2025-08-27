Leisure

Memorial and funeral service details for actress Nandi Nyembe

27 August 2025
Actress Nandi Nyembe died aged 75.
Details for the memorial and funeral services for Nandi Nyembe have been announced.

The 75-year-old award-winning actress died on August 24. 

A memorial service will be held at The Market Theatre in Newtown on Thursday. 

She will be laid to rest on August 30 at a site yet to be confirmed.  

Tributes to the late star continue to flood timelines as celebrities mourn her death and recall her unforgettable performances that captivated audiences.

I’ll tell you what's more painful than death. It is dedicating your life to your work but when the final curtain call comes you have nothing to show for it. Creatives need to be treated better, especially actors. How long shall it be? Rest in peace Mama,” wrote singer Cici. 

“Missing you already. Lala ngoxolo ma,” wrote actor Luthuli Dlamini.

Read other tributes below:

Masingita Masunga on Instagram: "Tribute to Mam’ Nandi Mam’ Nandi, It is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart that I receive the news of your passing. Just last week, you reached out to me, and I regret that I could not be there. It was a difficult time for me, but not once did I imagine it would be our final chance to connect. The last time I saw you, I left burdened—not by your spirit, which was as fierce and loving as ever—but by the cruelty of others. Women who claimed to be from the Department of Arts and Culture subjected me to humiliation, and I still carry the sting of that moment. But you, Mama, carried yourself with strength, dignity, and warmth despite the weight of your own struggles. Let it be said clearly: you were not confined to a wheelchair—you were empowered by it. It was the body that shifted, not your spirit. And your spirit soared higher than most. Your journey must not be turned into a hollow headline or used as convenient lip service by politicians who continue to fail the very people they claim to uplift. If they dare to speak your name, may they also be brave enough to turn your pain into policy. May they stop showing up only for photo ops and start showing up with purpose. Mam’ Nandi, may your story shame those in power into doing the right thing—not just for you, but for the many artists, athletes, and creatives who are thrown aside after their moment in the spotlight fades. Your life must be a catalyst for change, not a temporary campaign. Let your legacy be one of truth. Let it remind us that the entertainment and sports industries must be built on dignity, safety, and sustainability—not broken promises and fleeting praise. May the the minister and department tasked with serving us actually serve, instead of diminishing and discarding the very souls who carry the culture of this nation. May your story teach us that silence does not protect us and that judgment is a burden we no longer need to carry. We are all facing something Rest now, Mam’ Nandi. May your soul dance freely, without limits. May your truth live on, louder than the noise of those who refused to listen while you were still here. Forever grateful. Forever changed. #ripnandinyembe"
